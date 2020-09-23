NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

I was talking to ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ before the season started (sick name-drop) and he told me that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and Evans had really established a connection while working out prior to the season. And we’ve seen some of that. Evans has scored touchdowns in every single game he’s played with Brady. I mean, just LOOK AT THE NUMBERS. But what I believe is the case is Evans is kind of like the new Gronk for Brady. A big, reliable target near the goal line. You might have noticed I had Brady as a sit this week. But look, you should have sat Brady last week and still played Evans and I’ll do that here. The matchup against the Broncos is good for the receivers as Denver has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this year (47.35).