NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs

Ekeler was solid against the Chiefs on Sunday, closing in on 20 fantasy points (18.8 if you want to be exact). It was good. But wasn’t that what you expected? It’s like the first time someone tries In-n-Out burger. Californians have ruined it for everyone by talking it up so much, it’s never going to be as good as we make it out to be. I love it, mind you. But I understand how us people who put the word “the” in front of The 405, have ruined things. But back to Austin, who probably loves a double-double. He did have 16 carries and his targets increased to four this week with ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ at quarterback. (And should we talk about that?) The important takeaway is he’s getting 20 touches a game. So him being the RB20 is temporary. Especially with a matchup looming against the Panthers, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this year (46.6).