NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
You need to be concerned anytime the fantasy community reaches a consensus. I mean, just look at Jalen Hurts last week for proof. But everyone loved Calvin Ridley coming into this season. And he’s produced. Even in the absence of Julio, Calvin has been strong. He’s had at least 14 points in every game starting in Week 11. He should thrive this week, even though the Bucs were stingy against the Lions last week.
Justin has cooled a bit in recent weeks. He hasn’t been bad, mind you. He’s had double digits every week since he put up 21.50 on the Bears in Week 10. (Dammit, if the Bears had just won that game, we’re talking about Chicago being in the playoffs.) He hasn’t scored a touchdown since the Jaguars game in Week 13. But he’s got a great opportunity this week against the Lions, who I’m not afraid to call the best matchup for opposing quarterbacks and receivers this week. And running backs. And tight ends. And probably kickers.
Tee will be next year’s Calvin Ridley, who was this year’s Chris Godwin. There is going to be a lot of hype for Tee next year if Joe Burrow is able to return for the start of the season. There were some nice games before Joey went down, but Tee had a nice outing against the Texans on Sunday with 99 yards and a touchdown. I get bonus points for 100 yards, but I’m not going to be too upset about that. The Ravens have actually given up some production in the air, allowing the fifth-most points to receivers over the last month.
Cooks led the Texans with 10 targets and had his second 100-yard receiving game of the season. It’s funny, the guys Bill O’Brien brought in weren’t total disasters. I mean, he still didn’t get enough in return. I feel like a first (that could have been used for, oh, I don’t know … Justin Jefferson) and David Johnson would have been a reasonable return for DHop. Not that it matters now. Cooks has a great matchup against the Titans secondary that looked horrible on Sunday night. Like really bad.
Gallup had a huge game against the Eagles, and I’m not even a little mad at it. Gallup did lead the team in targets (eight), which was fine as he finished with six catches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. And it’s not like it kept Amari Cooper from eating (he was targeted twice in the end zone). I would feel comfortable with any of the Cowboys receivers this week. Although last time James Bradberry covered Cooper on 72% of his routes (so you’re good with Gallup).
I hope you’re all happy now that JuJu “acted like he’s been there before” after he scored a touchdown against the Colts last week. He had all the joy of a person who just parred 18 after shooting a round of 105. You’re happy, but you can’t totally enjoy it. And that’s the thing. Why do people care? I wear bright pastel pants when I golf, because that’s me. You shouldn’t have an opinion one way or the other. The same should go for JuJu and how he gets ready for games or celebrates touchdowns. I want the Browns to win, because I love the city of Cleveland, Baker and Nick Chubb. But I hope JuJu scores three touchdowns.
Sit 'em
Brandon Aiyuk is out this week, which could lead to more playing time and perhaps targets for Bourne, but I don’t see it. I envision like 30 targets for George Kittle, who ends up having a huge game against the Seahawks.
I know that DeAndre Hopkins led the Cardinals with 12 targets last week. But I can tell you that my soul died a little bit every time Kirk was targeted against the 49ers (10). He had seven receptions for 76 yards and no touchdowns. He’s got a tough matchup against the Rams, who have allowed the fewest points to wide receivers this year.