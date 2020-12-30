NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

Tee will be next year’s ﻿﻿Calvin Ridley﻿﻿, who was this year’s ﻿﻿Chris Godwin﻿﻿. There is going to be a lot of hype for Tee next year if ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is able to return for the start of the season. There were some nice games before Joey went down, but Tee had a nice outing against the Texans on Sunday with 99 yards and a touchdown. I get bonus points for 100 yards, but I’m not going to be too upset about that. The Ravens have actually given up some production in the air, allowing the fifth-most points to receivers over the last month.