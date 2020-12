NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

Tee will be next year’s Calvin Ridley, who was this year’s Chris Godwin. There is going to be a lot of hype for Tee next year if Joe Burrow is able to return for the start of the season. There were some nice games before Joey went down, but Tee had a nice outing against the Texans on Sunday with 99 yards and a touchdown. I get bonus points for 100 yards, but I’m not going to be too upset about that. The Ravens have actually given up some production in the air, allowing the fifth-most points to receivers over the last month.