NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Andy Reid is resting some of his starters. Which goes to the spoils of having the first-round bye in this new format where only one team gets a bye in each conference. There is some other genius in this move, too. By allowing the Chargers to go out there and play extremely hard (and allowing Justin to have a monster game because there is no team I’d rather back in a meaningless situation than the Chargers), you will get a lot of momentum to bring L.A. coach Anthony Lynn back for one more season. Think about it. The Chargers will close out with four consecutive wins. They have a stud QB. They will be like last year’s Broncos, who finished with four straight to end 2019 and look how that ended up. And Reid knows this and he’s baiting the Chargers to bring back Lynn and not take Eric Bieniemy away from him. So in short, start Herbert.