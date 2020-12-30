NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

Ertz was tied with ﻿﻿Jalen Reagor﻿﻿ as the most-targeted pass catcher for the Eagles on Sunday. But he managed just three receptions for 33 yards. Ertz is now somebody you just start based on name value. Like going into Taco Bell. You never really crave Taco Bell; you just show up there. Actually, that’s a bad example, because sometimes you just need to rock the Bell, you know? But the FT has been tough on tight ends this year and with everything to play for, I’m going to pass.