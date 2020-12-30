NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Intro

I know there are going to be a lot of fantasy folks upset this week because people are playing in Week 17 fantasy championships. But let me tell you, if you are in a league that plays in a Week 17 championship and have been doing it for years -- block out the noise and do your thing. Don't let anybody tell you what to do. It's like when people started bashing Wonder Woman 84 on social media. If you didn't like the movie, fine. How about you shut up about it? Some of us really liked it and I don't understand why you want to talk people out of liking the movies that they like. So be you, Week 17 fantasy championship people! Mute the haters and move on.

But I would like to take a moment to talk to folks who might be playing in their first fantasy league this season and that league has a Week 17 championship and explain why a lot of us wrap this up early. First, I work in fantasy football. So if you ask me if I would like to get a head start on vacation and not work after Christmas, sign me up. It's very selfish, and I'm not going to hide from that.

Week 17 also brings with it a host of problems, however. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he's going to rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger because Pittsburgh can't win the No. 1 seed. A lot of other teams are in a similar situation and will choose to rest their starters. The Chiefs have also locked up the top slot in the AFC, which means less of Patrick Mahomes﻿, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce﻿. And if you had any of those guys on your team, it would be a huge bummer not to have them for this week. Some might think it brings in an extra layer of skill (and they aren't lying). But after going to the finals with Greg Ward as my WR2, I think I'm good with the excessive roster management.