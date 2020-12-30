NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
There was a stretch where the Ravens defense wasn’t so hot. In fact, it scored 16 points combined between Week 10-14. But the Ravens have scored 10 points in each of their last two games. They have a great matchup this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this year.
I’m pessimistic about a Browns victory, even though I really want it to happen. But the Steelers are going to rest Ben Roethlisberger, so how do the Browns not become the biggest must-start for this week? I know they kind of let us down over the past few games, in great matchups. But we have to go with them here, right? I mean, it’s Mason Rudolph.
The haters want to point out that the Seahawks' defensive rebirth is coming against some of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. And they did just play Jared Goff, so that kind of checks out. But I would quickly remind you all the 49ers are not starting Joe Montana this week. (I know many of you kids won’t understand that reference, but he was really good. You should Google him.)
What we are basically doing here is playing the quarterback matchups. And at the printing of this piece, Matthew Stafford’s status is up in the air. I would figure Stafford won’t play, but that dude is one tough son of a gun. BTW, did you see the story that Stafford refused to ride in a cart back to the locker room? Legend.
The Football Team has the NFC East on the line. The Eagles have nothing to play for. The Eagles will start Jalen Hurts, so there is a chance the Eagles could put up a lot of points in this game. But I’m comfortable going with Ron Rivera and the motivated FT.
Sit 'em
I thought about streaming the Eagles because the FT has some flux at the quarterback position. Which is a really nice way of putting that. And the FT has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses over the last month. But damn, I can’t do it. Not after last week. And I know Washington is not the same offense as Dallas, but I just can’t.
The Dolphins defense is playing great for Brian Flores. Love what they have been able to do. But you don’t want to play defenses against the Bills. And I also stay away from warm-weather teams having to travel to play in the snow.
The Cowboys offense looked really good against the Eagles on Sunday. Andy Dalton was dealing, and I kind of wish the Bears had gone for him instead of Nick Foles, but we’re not here to talk about that right now. Just know that the Cowboys are not a team to stream against, limiting opposing DST’s to one point per game over the last month.