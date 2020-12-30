Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

Published: Dec 30, 2020 at 11:19 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020 · 10-5-0
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020 · 4-10-1

There was a stretch where the Ravens defense wasn’t so hot. In fact, it scored 16 points combined between Week 10-14. But the Ravens have scored 10 points in each of their last two games. They have a great matchup this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this year.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2020 · 10-5-0
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020 · 12-3-0

I’m pessimistic about a Browns victory, even though I really want it to happen. But the Steelers are going to rest ﻿﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿﻿, so how do the Browns not become the biggest must-start for this week? I know they kind of let us down over the past few games, in great matchups. But we have to go with them here, right? I mean, it’s ﻿﻿Mason Rudolph﻿﻿

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020 · 11-4-0
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2020 · 6-9-0

The haters want to point out that the Seahawks' defensive rebirth is coming against some of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. And they did just play ﻿Jared Goff﻿, so that kind of checks out. But I would quickly remind you all the 49ers are not starting ﻿Joe Montana﻿ this week. (I know many of you kids won’t understand that reference, but he was really good. You should Google him.)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2020 · 6-9-0
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020 · 5-10-0

What we are basically doing here is playing the quarterback matchups. And at the printing of this piece, ﻿﻿Matthew Stafford﻿﻿’s status is up in the air. I would figure Stafford won’t play, but that dude is one tough son of a gun. BTW, did you see the story that Stafford refused to ride in a cart back to the locker room? Legend.

Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2020 · 6-9-0
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020 · 4-10-1

The Football Team has the NFC East on the line. The Eagles have nothing to play for. The Eagles will start ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, so there is a chance the Eagles could put up a lot of points in this game. But I’m comfortable going with Ron Rivera and the motivated FT. 

Sit 'em

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020 · 4-10-1
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2020 · 6-9-0

I thought about streaming the Eagles because the FT has some flux at the quarterback position. Which is a really nice way of putting that. And the FT has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses over the last month. But damn, I can’t do it. Not after last week. And I know Washington is not the same offense as Dallas, but I just can’t.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020 · 10-5-0
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020 · 12-3-0

The Dolphins defense is playing great for Brian Flores. Love what they have been able to do. But you don’t want to play defenses against the Bills. And I also stay away from warm-weather teams having to travel to play in the snow.

New York Giants
New York Giants
2020 · 5-10-0
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2020 · 6-9-0

The Cowboys offense looked really good against the Eagles on Sunday. ﻿﻿Andy Dalton﻿﻿ was dealing, and I kind of wish the Bears had gone for him instead of ﻿﻿Nick Foles﻿﻿, but we’re not here to talk about that right now. Just know that the Cowboys are not a team to stream against, limiting opposing DST’s to one point per game over the last month. 

