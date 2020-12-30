NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

Credit to the Dolphins for at least trying to do the right thing with ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ on Saturday night. Giving him a chance to carry the ball a few times before he finally got usurped for Gaskin. It’s kind of the way I was at least given a chance to start again on my high school basketball game after our best player missed a game. At some point, however, you know who the really good player is. And it wasn’t me, so I was back on the bench in my eighth-man role. Gaskin was one of the saviors for the Dolphins. I suppose ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ was, too. But Myles had a pair of touchdown catches. He should have a nice game against a Bills team that doesn’t have anything to play for.