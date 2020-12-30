NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
He is one of my two guys this season. Rodrigo scored just six points last week, which snapped a two-game streak with at least 11 points. But he checks all the boxes. Dome kicker. Team has something to play for. And he wears some cool specs. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers this season.
Normally we’d go against a dome kicker going on the road, especially in the elements. But the Denver temperatures are forecasted to be mild this week, with Sunday checking in around 12 degrees. Yes, I’m still doing Celsius, nerds. It's 53 in American. With just about no wind. I’d roll with Carlson against the Broncos, who have allowed an average of 11 points per game to kickers over the last four weeks.
Younghoe had a brutal miss against the Chiefs that likely ended up coming back to haunt a lot of you. It did for me, as well. But you can stop @-ing him on Twitter. Younghoe was the best kicker this season. Nobody is going to be perfect. Things happen. The Bucs have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to kickers this season. But I want to support our guy this week.
The Bills are almost too good to trust their kicker. Bass has kicked 11 extra points over the last two games. And if you’ve followed along, you know I feel the fifth extra point in any game should be some sort of bonus. I’m working on making that a thing. But Bass has scored at least eight points in every game for the past five weeks.
Tucker has been good but hasn’t cracked double-digits since Week 13 against the Cowboys, when he scored 10 points. He has scored at least eight points in each of his last four games. The Bengals have allowed the most points to kickers over the last four weeks.
Sit 'em
The Lions are a good matchup for opposing offenses and the game is in a dome. So why would I want to sit Bailey? The Vikings are going to score too many touchdowns. Bailey scored just four points against the Lions last time; I expect a similar game.
Sanders had a great night in Las Vegas last week. But anybody who has been to Vegas knows that it’s the nights after being in Las Vegas that really get you. Weather doesn’t look great for Sunday, so I would take a pass on the kicker who plays most his games in Miami heading up to Buffalo.
The Patriots quarterback position is in flux as I’m putting this piece together this week. I’m just not sure how many scoring opportunities there are going to be for Folk. Especially with the Jets winning games now like they're an AFC East juggernaut.