NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

I was going to suggest sitting Kupp or ﻿Robert Woods﻿ against the Seahawks this week, given that the Rams are still starting ﻿Jared Goff﻿ and the Seahawks defense has allowed the fewest points to receivers over the past four games. Here’s my thing, though. Kupp has averaged 16.2 fantasy points against the Seahawks since 2018 and has three touchdowns in his past five games. Bobby Trees has 15.3 fantasy points in seven games against the Seahawks. Here’s my thing, and this is important. The last time the Rams had an embarrassing loss (against the 49ers), they rallied to score 38 points the following week against the Cardinals. Goff had 351 yards and a touchdown. I know I have Goff as a sit this week. Mostly because there are a bunch of good quarterbacks out there. I still would go with these receivers.