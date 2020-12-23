NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

I know you didn’t anticipate starting a rookie quarterback in your fantasy championship week back in August. And if you did, you probably didn’t think it was going to be ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿. But here we are. Hurts joins Herbert as just the second rookie quarterback since the 1970 merger with at least 400 combined yards of offense, four total touchdowns and no picks. I know some people were scared because he’s a rookie. But we’ve seen quarterbacks with dual-threat ability come in an be good instantly. So don’t sit there and act so shocked. You should have known this was going to happen. Like the finale of Season 2 of The Mandalorian. How else did you think it was going to end? I mean Ezra would have made a lot of sense, too. Also, we love the matchup this week. The Cowboys defense is, well, the Cowboys defense. They aren’t playing ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ this week. So I expect a huge game.