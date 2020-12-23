NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Herbert was one of the toughest calls on Thursday night, because of injuries to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Both players suited up and I ended up starting him to great success. Well, he was a success, I went up against guy who had Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Stefon Diggs and Darren Waller, so RIP my team (UPDATE – I WON!!!). Speaking of Josh Allen, he abused the Broncos in Week 15 and I have no doubt Herbert is going to be another great start this week. The Broncos have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the last month. The players are fighting each other on the sidelines. And as for Herbie, it seems like we’ve gone from that terrible game against Belichick and the conservative play-calling against the Falcons to just going YOLO with Herbert once again.
I know you didn’t anticipate starting a rookie quarterback in your fantasy championship week back in August. And if you did, you probably didn’t think it was going to be Jalen Hurts. But here we are. Hurts joins Herbert as just the second rookie quarterback since the 1970 merger with at least 400 combined yards of offense, four total touchdowns and no picks. I know some people were scared because he’s a rookie. But we’ve seen quarterbacks with dual-threat ability come in an be good instantly. So don’t sit there and act so shocked. You should have known this was going to happen. Like the finale of Season 2 of The Mandalorian. How else did you think it was going to end? I mean Ezra would have made a lot of sense, too. Also, we love the matchup this week. The Cowboys defense is, well, the Cowboys defense. They aren’t playing Nick Mullens this week. So I expect a huge game.
I don’t want to come off as a pessimistic Bears fan, but it would be the most Bears thing ever to get our hopes up for the playoffs, only to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Actually, the most Bears thing ever would be to win this week against the Jaguars and then lose in Green Bay with a chance to make the playoffs. So you’re obviously safe to play Mitch this week. The Bears offense has been putting up 30-plus points over the last three weeks. I mean, I know I’m getting ahead of myself here. But the Bears might be the best team in the NFC right now. And yep, they are building me up again. I think it’s time to move on.
Tannehill was amazing against the Lions. He did everything to get you into the finals. But as somebody who needed a huge day out of Derrick Henry, I couldn’t help but take it personal that Tannehill was tossing those short touchdown passes and also calling his own number. That’s kind of rude. But he’s going to have another huge game against the Packers this week. The Packers can’t stop the run, meaning Henry is going to go for like 180 (and hopefully touchdowns), but it’s going to set up Tannehill to have a huge game.
Sit 'em
Rivers has been a solid start over the past few weeks. He’s had at least 16 fantasy points in every game starting way back in Week 10. I know, I made that sound more impressive than it should be. Like I’m writing a promotion for a movie. But Rivers has at least two touchdown passes in five consecutive games. That seems significant. I like Rivers. But despite all of those touchdowns, he’s not raising his floor with his rushing ability. So, given a tough matchup, there are too many other quarterbacks I’d rather go with in this instance.
Listen (or maybe it should just say “read”), we liked Roethlisberger in a get-right game against the Bengals last week and it was awesome. He said facetiously. Roethlisberger looks old. Like the boomer in Vegas who has found himself at the craps table early in the evening and it’s all good. But suddenly it’s 1 a.m. and the dude just doesn’t look the same. Close to 30% of you started him last week. Not all of you in the semi-finals, I know that. Maybe some super-flex leagues. And if you did get to the finals with Roethlisberger, congratulations. You can’t trust him this week.
I feel bad. I often referred to Goff as the “West Coast Trubisky,” but which quarterback is dealing right now? I advised all of you to stay away from Goff this week and good lord, it’s breaking my heart when I see people started Goff over Jalen Hurts. I mean, you listened to me on Keenan Allen, but ignored me here? The Rams offense never looked like it was in synch. And Cam Akers nearly stole the victory for them, but a holding call wiped out a potential winning score. But Goff played one of the worst games I’ve seen a quarterback play. And I watched him in the Super Bowl. Things aren’t as bad as they seem for the Rams. They never are. They will be a Twitter punchline for a week (actually, the Jets will be for winning the game). It’s going to be fine. Just don’t play him this week.
Yeah, I know. It’s so difficult to find a quarterback to fade in the playoffs. But maybe if you’re playing in super-flex leagues. I don’t know your situation. But considering what we saw the Football Team do to Russell Wilson, this is a defense you’re going to want to avoid. Although, I really do like one of his receivers this week. But no spoilers. I mean, you can’t go 10 minutes without having The Mandolorian spoiled for you. I will not spoil how much I like D.J. Moore this week. Oh no, dang it. I just did.