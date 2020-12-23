NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

Bears fans have endured some of the worst quarterback play for generations, outside of ﻿Jim McMahon﻿, ﻿Jay Cutler﻿ and ﻿Walter Payton﻿ on the halfback option. But the organization has enjoyed Hall of Fame running back play forever, basically. And I’m not saying David is going to the Hall of Fame. But dude has been amazing over the last number of weeks. And honestly, this beast has always been there. But Bill Lazor has done a great job of dialing up plays. The offensive line has improved greatly (the inside three are great and if they get some help at tackle in free agency and in the draft, look out). I know none of this has to do with this week’s matchup. But you’re starting him against the Jaguars and he is going to win you a title. The bigger question, where are we drafting Montgomery next year and why is it the first round?