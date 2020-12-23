NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Friday/Saturday

I’m not sure if Kyler was rising to the occasion with his fellow Sooner on the opposite end, but Murray was amazing last week. Kyler is the fourth quarterback age 23 or younger with 400+ passing yards and 125+ passer rating in a game in the Super Bowl era. The three previous quarterbacks all started in the Super Bowl in that season. I’m not predicting Murray is going to the Super Bowl. But damn, the NFC seems wide open this season. I know none of that is answering your question as to whether you should start Kyler this week. But that answer is yes. The 49ers have been good against quarterbacks recently, but struggle against mobile quarterbacks. Like ﻿Josh Allen﻿ who burned them in Glendale a few weeks back.