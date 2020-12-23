NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Younghoe has made the Pro Bowl roster, which is amazing. He totally deserved it, what with being perfect from 50 yards and whatnot. But this is one of those instances where I’m worried because we have a dome kicker going outside where temperatures will be in single digits (well in Celsius). But I’m not going to abandon him in the championship, even though it’s probably going to cost me.
Another one of my guys, also going outside in the championship round for fantasy. I’ll talk to the dude who makes the schedule next year that makes sure the Colts and Falcons play at home in Week 16. Rodrigo has double-digit points in back-to-back weeks, and four times in the last six games. I’m going to take a chance on him this week.
If I was going to sit either one of my kickers (and I’m not) I would take a look at Saunders who had a streak of six games with at least nine points snapped last week. But he’s got a great matchup against the Raiders this week. The Raiders have allowed the third-most points to kickers over the last four games. And yeah, it’s a dome.
The Dolphins have been one of the toughest against kickers this season, having allowed the second-fewest points on the season. But still, when picking my kickers I always will be looking for the dome kickers. That’s right, I have a type.
Succop has been perfect on field goals in 10 consecutive games, and now that I’ve jinxed him, I’m going to feel really bad about this. The Bucs offense is almost too good, in that it scores way too many touchdowns and he doesn’t always have a lot of attempts. But good offense, playing in a dome is what I like to do.
Sit 'em
Ficken had 11 points against the Rams, his best performance since he had 18 points against the Broncos earlier in the season on TNF. But the Jets offense isn’t reliable enough for me to start him in championship week.
Folk has had at least nine points in three out of his last four games. And he was a nice little start last week in Miami. But a home game on Monday night against the Bills is not the kind of Monday night miracle that I need.
I really don’t know what to make of the Steelers offense. They looked awful. It wouldn’t surprise me to see the Steelers actually win this game against the Colts, because that’s the way 2020 has worked. But that would be a fun call in Week 8. Not now.