NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

Published: Dec 23, 2020 at 10:47 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2020 · 10-4-0
New York Jets
New York Jets
2020 · 1-13-0

We told everyone to pick up the Browns weeks ago to play them for this stretch, which started last week and netted eight fantasy points. A softer return than anticipated, as you were looking for at least double-digits. This matchup should be a bit more favorable, even though the Jets beat the Rams last week. The Jets have allowed the seventh-most points to defenses.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2020 · 9-5-0
New York Giants
New York Giants
2020 · 5-9-0

The Ravens reached double-digits for the first time since Week 9. That’s what playing the Jacksonville Jaguars will do for you. No disrespect to my friends down in Duval County, of course. The Ravens should have no trouble reaching double figures this week against the Giants, I don’t care who the quarterback is.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2020 · 7-7-0
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020 · 1-13-0

Speaking of my friends in Duval, the Bears are headed down there. Huge bummer I won’t be able to be there as I had once hoped when the opponents were announced. Oh well. I expect the Bears to play well enough to help the Jaguars reach their fans’ goals. Not the team’s goals. But the fans. The Jags have allowed an average of nine points to opposing defenses over their last four.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020 · 5-9-0
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2020 · 5-9-0

The Chargers would be an interesting risk this week against the Broncos, who have allowed close to seven points per game to opposing defenses over the last month. The Chargers didn’t deliver in Las Vegas last week. But that happens. I mean, how many times have you built up this image of a weekend in Vegas and it didn’t work out? But they posted nine points against the Falcons two weeks ago and could get into that territory this week.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020 · 11-3-0
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2020 · 6-8-0

Congratulations to Bills fans on their first AFC East title since 1995. Most of those kids you’ve seen taking table bumps like they were Tommy Dreamer in the parking lot likely weren’t alive the last time they won the division. Now that they have that behind them, watch them be better this week. The Patriots have allowed the 10th-most points to opposing defenses this year.

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020 · 4-10-0
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020 · 3-10-1

I know, if you picked up the Texans last week thinking, “Yeah, I’m playing them against the Bengals.” And then you saw the Bengals play pretty good against the Steelers and now you’re probably going to want to go add somebody else. But they are still worth a flyer if you have a defense you just can’t rest this week (like the two I’m about to mention). So this isn’t a terrible option, but would try to play one of the defenses above.

Sit 'em

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020 · 11-3-0
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2020 · 10-4-0

I had streamed the Packers for a few weeks, but they haven’t really been great in the last two weeks. The Packers DST has 10 points total in its last two games. And the Titans are likely going to put about 60 on them this week.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020 · 10-4-0
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2020 · 9-5-0

The Seahawks defense has been great with at least nine points in the last two games. I’m worried about this game against the Rams. Yes, I know it’s the same Rams that just lost to the Jets. That’s why I’m worried. The Rams aren’t that bad. 

