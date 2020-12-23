NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

I know, if you picked up the Texans last week thinking, “Yeah, I’m playing them against the Bengals.” And then you saw the Bengals play pretty good against the Steelers and now you’re probably going to want to go add somebody else. But they are still worth a flyer if you have a defense you just can’t rest this week (like the two I’m about to mention). So this isn’t a terrible option, but would try to play one of the defenses above.