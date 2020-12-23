NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

Tonyan has been great this season. Very consistent, posting five consecutive games with at least 10 points. Heck, he’s had 13.9 or more in four of his last five. He’s great. And it seems like ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ finally has his tight end. Or I would contend that he’s just finally throwing to his tight end and he’s really just trying to make ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ jealous for signing with the Bears. And yes, I say this as a Bears fan that is just kind of upset the Packers have a good tight end now and we spent all that money on Graham. Don’t mind me. Start Tonyan.