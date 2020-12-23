NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Tonyan has been great this season. Very consistent, posting five consecutive games with at least 10 points. Heck, he’s had 13.9 or more in four of his last five. He’s great. And it seems like Aaron Rodgers finally has his tight end. Or I would contend that he’s just finally throwing to his tight end and he’s really just trying to make Jimmy Graham jealous for signing with the Bears. And yes, I say this as a Bears fan that is just kind of upset the Packers have a good tight end now and we spent all that money on Graham. Don’t mind me. Start Tonyan.
But seriously, this guy played quarterback at Virginia Tech! Seriously, this will be the “Ryan Fitzpatrick played at Harvard” of 2021. I feel it. Now, starting Logan this week might seem like chasing the points. But he’s been great scoring double-digits in four straight. He’s had 20-plus in two of those fours. I just want to tell you, Thomas is a start no matter who the quarterback issue. Because it seems like quarterback might be kind of an issue this week. Maybe Thomas can play quarterback. Did you know he played quarterback at Virginia Tech? (See, it’s a thing!)
Andrews has gone from fantasy disappointment that people swore to never draft again, to being the hero we don’t deserve in the last couple of weeks. I’m sure there are more than a few of you who grabbed him off the wire after people rage-dropped him after the Eagles game. He has scored double-digit points in his last four starts.
Goedert hasn’t a had a pop game with Jalen Hurts, but you can kind of feel it building. It’s kind of like when your boss is handing out gift cards for Christmas and you know you’re going to get one but the anticipation is building. He led the Eagles once again in targets. But more importantly was getting those end zone targets.
We took a crazy shot with Tyler Higbee last week and dude, it sort of paid off. That might have been my favorite call of the week. Well, next to Justin Herbert. But way more than Keenan Allen. Here’s my thing, we start tight ends against the Jets who have allowed an average of 26.88 points per game and six touchdowns to the position over the last week.
Sit 'em
Higbee might not be a bad option to hold on to this week against the Seahawks, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month. I would certainly try to see if Hooper is available, as he’s available in more than 50% of NFL.com leagues. But certainly don’t panic if you have to roll the dice with Higbee again.
Seems difficult to leave Ertz out of the lineup. He had just two catches, but they were big catches. And he was getting targeted a ton. But the Cowboys have been really good against tight ends over the past four weeks. Goedert looks like the preferred option in that offense, too.
For starters, we’re talking about a Ron Rivera REVENGE GAME, so this is clearly going to rule him out. But the Football Team has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, so I’m going to go ahead and look at other options.