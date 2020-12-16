NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
The Patriots have traditionally hated playing in South Beach. I’m not sure if that still applies with Tom Brady gone, but let’s look at this rationally. The Dolphins defense has posted double-digits in three consecutive weeks. Including last week when it played host to the Chiefs, and many of you dropped it. I feel like the Dolphins are rostered in zero percent of leagues so you can probably pick them up right now.
The Seahawks are coming off their best game of the season, having scored 12 points. The first time this season they had cracked double-digits. Of course, it was against the Jets. In a Jamal Adams REVENGE GAME. But I do like the matchup this week against the FT. Especially if Alex Smith is unable to go.
The Titans had a plush matchup last week and managed just six points against my friends in Duval County. It would be a risk to go with the Titans this week against the Lions. But that could work out if Matthew Stafford is unable to go this week. So make sure you are keeping track of the injury report. Or just let me do that, because it is my job and everything.
The Rams are about to be a league winner for somebody. Well, not my guy Doug Dipaolo, who started the Rams defense against me last week. And not only that, he is also hoarding the Browns and Ravens, too. Which means I need to pick up the Dolphins this week. But if you have the Rams, play them. Even before the huge game last Thursday, they had scored 27 total points the previous two weeks.
Sit 'em
If you have played the Saints this year and feel like you owe it to them, that’s fine. As we pointed out, the Dolphins actually did well against the Chiefs last week. I just don’t want to push my luck in back-to-back weeks.
And let’s just stick in that game. The Chiefs did score 14 points against the Dolphins last week. But in the four previous games, the Chiefs had scored a combined 12 fantasy points. In fact, they had back-to-back performances with only one point. I don’t like the outlook this week against the high-flying Chiefs.
The Vikings are a much better defense at home, scoring 13 fantasy points the last time they were at home two weeks ago against the Jaguars. So maybe it’s not so much playing at home, but rather the opponent. The Vikings have just two double-digit totals this year and the Bears offense has been really good the last three weeks. And no, I’m not kidding. I’m serious.
I know, the Cowboys scored 18 points against the Bengals, but it was for naught because less than 5% of the fantasy football community had the Cowboys. If you’re part of that 5%, I wouldn’t be mad at you for rolling the dice again. But those of you thinking of streaming the Boys, please don’t. You’re just going to jinx it for that 5%.