NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
The Lions could turn to Chase Daniel this week. And as a Bears fan very familiar with Daniel, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. He’s played pretty well in stretches as a backup. And yes, I understand as a Bears fan, my calibration for quarterbacks is a bit off. Like a person in Lincoln, Nebraska talking about sushi. It’s not the same as somebody who lives on the coast. No disrespect to Nebraska sushi, of course. Hockenson has scored 10-plus points in four straight.
Andrews returned to the Ravens just in time to take part in the greatest Monday night game in NFL history. Or maybe that’s just recency bias speaking to me, but what a game. Andrews was targeted six times and caught five passes for 78 yards. He’s a solid play even though he has recorded only one touchdown in the five games he’s played since the team’s Week 7 bye.
Did you know Thomas played quarterback at Virginia Tech? This is one that’s just starting to finally gain steam among the announcers talking points that hopefully will one day challenge Ryan Fitzpatrick went to Harvard. Thomas led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards against the Steelers. He has scored 10-plus points in six of his last eight games.
Gronk scored a touchdown last week and I did a little fist pump because I’m not only a dork, but I wanted him to do well. But that was pretty much it. That touchdown was more a cameo than a starring role like Bruce Willis in Ocean’s 12. (Did you know he was considered for the role of Danny Ocean, which would have made the movies, I don’t know, terrible?) Gronk is currently on the roller coaster of being good one week, and then poor the next. Like most non-Travis Kelces. The Falcons are sort of tough on tight ends so be careful. Though if you’ve been rolling with Jonnu Smith or somebody like that, Gronk isn’t a bad choice.
Cook has played pretty well with Taysom Hill at quarterback. He’s had touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. The Chiefs have allowed the most receiving yards to the position over the last four weeks, and two touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to Mike Gesicki last week, but over the season it has been a trouble spot for the Chiefs.
The Jets are terrible against the tight ends this season. And I realize the sentence could have just stopped after the word terrible. But it’s bad against tight ends. The Jets have allowed the second-most yards to the position (837), but far and away the most touchdowns (12). The tricky part here is Higbee and Gerald Everett nearly split the targets. So even if you want to play the matchups, I’m leaning Higbee.
I don’t want to get ahead of myself here. But KMET (pronounce it like K.M.E.T.) is going to have a George Kittle-like breakout next season for the Bears. I just want you all on board with this right now. Because this will be a statement that is going to pick up steam during the offseason. I want you to know where it started. Because it is starting right here, right now. Not a terrible matchup this week against the Vikings. The touchdown went to Jimmy Graham last week, but KMET was making the plays.
Sit 'em
We are a Dalton Schultz family. But he’s been in single-digits for three consecutive weeks. Even a smash spot against the Bengals last week resulted in 6.40 points (in full PPR which is terrible). Watch him have an amazing game in a tough matchup against the 49ers because that’s just the way the world works.
This always seems like a good idea. Kind of like when you show up for a champagne brunch first thing in the morning. The only problem is you are hungover by noon. Reed has had a few pop games this season, which will help you remember why we liked him in the first place. But he’s splitting time with Ross Dwelley, so there is really no way to trust him.
Although if you’re a “fade Rank” type of person, this might be the week for you, because I just released him in my League of Record. He had two receptions for 20 yards last week. And now all of the rando tight ends on the Titans roster are starting to outscore him. But you can feel free to blow me up when he goes for 80 yards and a touch this week.