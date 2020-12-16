NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

Gronk scored a touchdown last week and I did a little fist pump because I’m not only a dork, but I wanted him to do well. But that was pretty much it. That touchdown was more a cameo than a starring role like Bruce Willis in Ocean’s 12. (Did you know he was considered for the role of Danny Ocean, which would have made the movies, I don’t know, terrible?) Gronk is currently on the roller coaster of being good one week, and then poor the next. Like most non-Travis Kelces. The Falcons are sort of tough on tight ends so be careful. Though if you’ve been rolling with ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ or somebody like that, Gronk isn’t a bad choice.