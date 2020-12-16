NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide receivers

The Texans have been tough against receivers recently, probably because teams have had so much success running against them. Hilton is one of those players who has had success against the Texans in recent weeks, however. Hilton has scored at least 18 fantasy points in three consecutive games. He’s had 25-plus fantasy points in back-to-back games. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen this ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿. And it’s probably going to come back to bite us at some point. I just need to skate through one more week of playing this makeshift lineup I’m putting out in a lot of leagues; I don’t feel like it’s too much to ask. Or, more likely, we’ve asked so much through the past couple of weeks, it’s finally going to come due. It’s like being in Las Vegas and the first morning, you wake up without a hangover and think you’re invincible. And then, you know, the second day happens and that’s all she wrote. Which I know is probably not giving you a lot of confidence right now.