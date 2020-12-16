Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers

Published: Dec 16, 2020 at 10:55 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons · K
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2020 · 8-5-0

I can’t tell you how upset I was at ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ for throwing that final pick to set up the Chargers winning kick of their own. Because the way that game was supposed to end was with Younghoe booting a 55-yard field goal to cap off the perfect REVENGE GAME. And you know, give us five additional points to our fantasy totals. I mean, we’re at the point where getting just eight points from Younghoe seems like a letdown. That’s how good he’s been.

Rodrigo Blankenship
Rodrigo Blankenship
Indianapolis Colts · K
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020 · 4-9-0

Our guy made three field goals to go along with his five extra points in a huge performance against the Raiders on Sunday. That helped break Rodrigo out of a mini-slump where he had eight combined points in the previous two games. He had just six points the last time he lined up against the Texans, but there is no way I’m leaving him on the bench.

Chris Boswell
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers · K
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020 · 2-10-1

Boswell scored only one point last week against the Bills. That was coming off a game he missed against the Football Team. Boswell has scored double-digit points only once this entire season. It was in Week 10. Against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers (12) over the last four weeks.

Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks · K
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2020 · 6-7-0

Myers was disappointing in the first part of the season when Russell was really cooking. But as the Seahawks offense has been sending for takeout, Myers has started to come alive. He’s had double-digit fantasy points in three of their last five, and eight-plus in four of the last five. You might find this interesting, but the FT has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points (nine) to kickers over the last month. 

Sit 'em

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles · K
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020 · 7-6-0

The birds (the red ones) have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers over the past month. Elliott has not notched double-digit fantasy points since Week 3. Against the Cincinnati Bengals. I almost want to go with him because the Eagles feel like they are due. But I can’t live that life.

Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins
Washington Football Team · K
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020 · 9-4-0

Hopkins has been on fire lately, with eight-plus points in every game since their Week 8 bye. And he’s had double-digit points in four consecutive contests. But the Seahawks defense has played really well as of late. And it has allowed the fewest fantasy points to kickers over the last month. The FT quarterback situation could also impact this, too.

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
New England Patriots · K
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020 · 8-5-0

I’m assuming Folk is still the kicker for the Patriots. Not like it’s his fault; he was the only one to score points against the Rams. The Dolphins have been tough on opposing kickers over the last month, allowing an average of 3.75 fantasy points per game.

Austin Seibert
Austin Seibert
Cincinnati Bengals · K
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020 · 11-2-0

Seibert will get the start again against the Steelers this week. Which is fine, let’s go. But the Steelers have limited kickers this season. I really do expect a bounce-back game for this Steelers defense, so I’m trying to avoid going against them at any point on the field. 

