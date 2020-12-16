NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running backs

Carson was really good against the Jets on Sunday. This is a whole new ball game against the FT. If the Jets are playing checkers, the Football Team is playing Tetris. Like, not even close to the same thing. The FT has allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs over the last month. Carson is splitting time with ﻿Carlos Hyde﻿ in the backfield. Carson should probably get close to double-digit points. I’m thinking some place in the 10-12 point range. If that is all you need from your running back, that’s cool. I don’t expect you to bench in favor of ﻿Trayveon Williams﻿. But if you’re trying to figure out if you’re playing him or ﻿David Montgomery﻿ for instance, I believe the choice is simple. But like seriously, be smart about this. I don’t want you to hit me up on Twitter and be all, “Thanks for telling me to start ﻿Samaje Perine﻿ over ﻿Chris Carson﻿ this week.” I’m explicitly NOT saying that. Just be careful. That’s all. Kind of like when you’re going out and your mom tells you to bring a sweater. It’s like that.