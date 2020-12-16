NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

Tannehill has multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games. He was very efficient against the Jaguars on Sunday with just over 16 fantasy points. It’s like when you find a $1 in your pocket while you are doing laundry. It’s a pleasant feeling for a moment, even though it’s not going to change your life much. It might actually hurt you. Think about it. You’re happy for a moment, but then you realize that it’s just a dollar. Which is good for a cup of coffee at McDonald’s. And then you’re like, “I like coffee.” But then you realize that you’re going to have to get into your car to drive to McDonald’s or walk. But it will take you 45 minutes round trip to walk. And if you drive, you just remembered that you need to get gas. So now that $1 has ended up ruining your life. That was Tannehill on Sunday. But mostly because ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ was shouldering the load. Hopefully the Lions will put up enough of a fight to elicit a bigger effort from Tannehill this week.