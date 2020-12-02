NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Tyler was a no-show on Monday night. In fact, I haven’t been this disappointed on Monday night since the WWE buried The Revival during the RAW Reunion a few years ago. I mean, seriously. You have one of the best tag teams in the world and you have them eating the finishers from Degeneration X? Speaking of tag teams, Lockett’s partner DK Metcalf was terrific against the Eagles. I’m worried he’s going to draw James Bradberry this week. I’m still starting DK. But this strikes me as a game where Lockett could eat, like that game against the Cardinals a few weeks ago when he went for 50. Not that he’s dropping 50 again. But he should get back to his typical production.
I didn’t want to have to do this. Because I felt like starting Brown was pretty automatic. But there was some kid in my IG who was talking about how he had to bench Brown this week. I mean, his lineup was stacked. But Brown should never be on the bench if he’s healthy and available. I know that last part goes without saying, but if I don’t, then somebody will start Brown while he’s on his bye and get mad at me because I said he should NEVER be on the bench. Brown has a touchdown reception in seven of his last nine games. He’s had at least 20 fantasy points in five of nine. And you should have your league commissioner allow points for return touchdowns (not yards).
Yes, we are chasing the points here. What we are really chasing are the targets. Last week marked the second time in his last four games that Landry has had 11 targets. A lot of this is by design because the Browns love to run the football. The Titans do give up a lot of production on the ground, giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to the position. I just see the Browns being game-scripted out of running the ball and having to turn to the air. Good news for Landry, the Titans have allowed the fifth-most fantasy point to receivers this season.
The Dolphins turned back to Ryan Fitzpatrick because of an injury to Tua Tagovailoa. That worked out for Parker, who had 19-plus points, his best total since Week 4. In fact, he’s had at least 18 fantasy points in back-to-back games. He’s got a great matchup this week against the Bengals who have allowed seven touchdowns over the past month. The highest total over that stretch. The Bengals aren’t super generous to opposing wide receivers, but I love Fitzpatrick playing with some house money, sharing the wealth with his buddies.
Kupp has been a bit of a disappointment, as he’s not scored a touchdown in seven consecutive games. But he was really good against the Cardinals last season. He had 13 receptions for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns in two games. Not that it’s just that easy to transfer fantasy points from one year to the next, but he’s got history on his side. But don’t sleep on Robert Woods, either. Bobby was really good against the Cardinals last season, too. His best game was in Week 11 when he had 13 receptions for 172 yards. His bad game was seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Kupp and Woods both have a great opportunity this week. And again, I could be uncool and make an editor code up two different players, but I’ll just jam in more names.
Well, it would make sense that Deebo would return to LA and make a huge impact. Like I expected him to be riding a beach cruiser through SoFi Stadium after the game. (If you ever wondered, the answer is yes, that is where he got the nickname.) Deebo's 13 targets and 38% target share were career highs. He’s also had 12-plus fantasy points in three consecutive games. The Bills are a tough matchup. They have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to receivers, but that target share really stands out to me. I’d stick with him. I mean, the Rams were one of the toughest matchups you could have and he took them apart. I’m not putting him into must-start status just yet. But there aren’t a lot of guys I’m starting over him.
I’ve been saying it for a few weeks now, but the Seahawks defense is absolutely playing better in recent weeks. But they have still somehow allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Which seems impossible because the only Eagles pass catchers near the football on Monday were Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers. The rest of you were not playing well. Shepard has been good, with at least 10 fantasy points in six of his last seven games. I like the Giants to be offensive in this game. Both literally and figuratively.
If you’re ever curious about how opposing defensive coordinators look at the Bengals receivers, check out how the Giants defended them last week. James Bradberry was covering A.J. Green most of the time. Which means he’s still drawing coverage, which works out for the guys we really like. I wouldn’t mind starting Tee Higgins this week. But I’m going to lock in on Tyler Boyd. He led the Bengals in targets against the Giants but didn’t have the success. I’m taking him here. The Dolphins are right in the middle in production given up to slot receivers this season. Nik Needham is the slot corner, but I’m still willing to go with Boyd in this matchup. Though I’m getting less enthusiastic about it as I type this. Just being honest here. He’s basically a sit, but I refuse to put that label on this man.
Sit 'em
I’m curious to see how the Lions respond post-Matt Patricia. The firing of Bill O’Brien really inspired the Texans, who put together a really nice stretch of games offensively thereafter. Darrell Bevell is well-liked in the Lions locker room, so this could end up being the best game of the season. But I want to believe the Bears are going to respond favorably after being humiliated on Sunday Night Football and coach Matt Nagy calling them out. I’d feel a lot better about this if Akiem Hicks is healthy enough to play.
The Rams, again, are one of the toughest defenses in the league. I mean, Deebo laughs at that notion. But there are a lot of players in the league right now who would back that up. And I would put DeAndre Hopkins in this space if I was really a hero. But I’m a coward, so I’m going to list Kirk here instead. You know, it wasn’t too long ago that Kirk was kind of a hipster pick to start as your WR3 or in your flex. He hasn’t cracked double-digit fantasy points since he had 23 against the Dolphins in Week 9. He’s turned into a one-hit wonder like Foster the People.