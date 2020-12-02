NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

I didn’t want to have to do this. Because I felt like starting Brown was pretty automatic. But there was some kid in my IG who was talking about how he had to bench Brown this week. I mean, his lineup was stacked. But Brown should never be on the bench if he’s healthy and available. I know that last part goes without saying, but if I don’t, then somebody will start Brown while he’s on his bye and get mad at me because I said he should NEVER be on the bench. Brown has a touchdown reception in seven of his last nine games. He’s had at least 20 fantasy points in five of nine. And you should have your league commissioner allow points for return touchdowns (not yards).