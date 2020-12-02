NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro

In the moment it took you to read this sentence, ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ just scored another touchdown. Hill not only put up the sixth-most fantasy points by a wide receiver in the Super Bowl era, he had more fantasy points in the first quarter (39.3) than any other player has had in a full game since Week 9. Which his insane.

Hill has scored 118 fantasy points over his last three games. That's the fourth-most by any wide receiver in a three-game span since 1970, behind just Drew Bennett in 2004, Josh Gordon in 2013 and Dwayne Bowe in 2010.

Hill has been amazing. But what's weird is his teammate, Travis Kelce, might be more important to fantasy football. I love what Hill has been able to do. It's incredible. But there are a number of great receivers you could have on your roster right now that can get you close to that production. Just look at what DK Metcalf did on Monday night. That dude has been amazing. And Hill no doubt led you to a win, but Metcalf has been statistically excellent as well, with at least 19 fantasy points in seven of 11 games this season. You can find somebody who is very similar to Hill. Davante Adams and Keenan Allen are just a few others who are close. (And the PPG will forever be thrown off by Hill's outburst.)

But Kelce is the only guy in his category who performs every week. Kelce is like a great sushi place in a town where no others are available. The receivers are like pizza joints. You might have your favorite, but there are a lot of them.