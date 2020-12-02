NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

But if you have to play kickers, it feels like Younghoe could end up being a league winner. I don’t know how I found him on the waiver wire in my Second City League last week. Oh right, I do know, I play with a bunch of dopes. But he had 21 fantasy points. And at least 12 in six of his last seven games. He’s perfect (six-for-six) on kicks longer than 50 yards. This is also fun. Since Week 8, Younghoe is averaging more fantasy points per game than ﻿﻿﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿Calvin Ridley﻿﻿﻿, ﻿﻿﻿Aaron Jones﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿Kareem Hunt﻿﻿﻿. The problem with thinking of him as a league winner is that he has the Chiefs in Week 16. That might end up being a problem. But we’ll let Week 16 Adam worry about that. We’re starting him this week.