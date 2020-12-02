NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Sit 'em
I sure hope you’re not upset with Rodrigo for scoring just two fantasy points last week. The blame clearly falls on the shoulders of Philip Rivers and the Colts offense. There was nothing Rodrigo could do but watch helplessly from the sidelines and nail his two extra-point attempts. And then the Colts fell so far behind, they had to go for two every time they scored their garbage-time touchdowns. So be better, Colts. (But this also shows why it’s ridiculous to have kickers in fantasy.)
But if you have to play kickers, it feels like Younghoe could end up being a league winner. I don’t know how I found him on the waiver wire in my Second City League last week. Oh right, I do know, I play with a bunch of dopes. But he had 21 fantasy points. And at least 12 in six of his last seven games. He’s perfect (six-for-six) on kicks longer than 50 yards. This is also fun. Since Week 8, Younghoe is averaging more fantasy points per game than DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Aaron Jones and Kareem Hunt. The problem with thinking of him as a league winner is that he has the Chiefs in Week 16. That might end up being a problem. But we’ll let Week 16 Adam worry about that. We’re starting him this week.
I know you weren’t waking up today thinking that you were going to be starting the Jaguars kicker this week. But this has all of the elements we love in our kickers, which is playing indoors. So that elements comment was surely pun intended (up top for a virtual high-five). I’m embarrassed that you actually lifted your arm to do that. Kidding, love you for that. The Vikings have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers this year. Let’s have some fun here.
You know, Andy Reid did deliver some small miracles when he had Butker kick a 19-yard field goal instead of just going for the touchdown. I would like to believe he was doing that just for me. But seriously, Butker has seen his field goal attempts decrease because the Chiefs offense is just too good. But he’s going to give you a floor of four points because of the touchdowns. He just needs to squeeze in one field goal to make it a goodish day.
Sit 'em
I’ve given this one a lot of thought. We love Daniel. And again, his lack of production last week was no fault of his own. I did hesitate because we have a dome kicker going out in New York where it can be tricky. But the Jets have allowed the second-most fantasy points to kickers this year. Here’s the thing, it’s expected to be 8 degrees on Sunday in New York, raining and a little windy. Love him. But I’m out. Plus the Raiders are going to score four touchdowns, so it’s all good.
Honestly, Parkey has been good for the Browns this year. He’s missed just two field goals. But as the Bears wallow in this 2020 season, it makes me reflect back even more on the 2018 run. And it’s not just the double-doink which was awful. But he missed a potential winner against the Dolphins, which would have given the Bears the No. 2 seed. They would have destroyed the Rams in the playoffs. And then who knows. Bitter Bears fans won’t start him. But also the Titans have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to kickers this year.
Bullock was my dude for a while. For starters, I love the 80s band the Bullock Brothers (or their one-hit wonder to be more on point). He was a sneaky playback when Joe Burrow was out there slinging it like a modern-day Carson Palmer. But that’s over now. And the Dolphins have been really tough on kickers this season, having allowed the second-fewest points to the position.
I feel there’s another timeline where Sergio is kicking for a good ballclub and racking up the fantasy points. But the Jets are the Jets. Serg missed one of his field goal attempts last week. And as stated above, I’m worried about weather conditions this week. This is the time of year where you should consider dome kickers if you’re streaming. But that’s my weird thing. It’s like how my dad always makes me get the damage waiver when I rent a car. And you would think as an adult I would just say no because it’s a scam. But I still do.