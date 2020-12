NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

But if you have to play kickers, it feels like Younghoe could end up being a league winner. I don’t know how I found him on the waiver wire in my Second City League last week. Oh right, I do know, I play with a bunch of dopes. But he had 21 fantasy points. And at least 12 in six of his last seven games. He’s perfect (six-for-six) on kicks longer than 50 yards. This is also fun. Since Week 8, Younghoe is averaging more fantasy points per game than DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Aaron Jones and Kareem Hunt. The problem with thinking of him as a league winner is that he has the Chiefs in Week 16. That might end up being a problem. But we’ll let Week 16 Adam worry about that. We’re starting him this week.