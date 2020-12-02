NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

I haven’t had the stomach to go back and watch the Bears game yet. Maybe ever. But I do want to go back and look at Montgomery again. He was great, no doubt. And the matchup was in his favor. But I really loved the way he was moving. He caught the ball really well. If the Bears do tear this offense down to the studs for next season, the studs are Montgomery and ﻿﻿Allen Robinson﻿﻿, who is in the final year of his contract. I hope Theo Epstein extends him (Bears fan fantasy talking). That notwithstanding, I’m all-in on Montgomery this week. I know things seem awful for the Bears right now. Mostly, because they are. Everything sucks. This seems like a good opportunity for the Bears to come together as one team and beat the Lions. Because if that doesn’t happen, we could be wishing Matt Nagy well in his future endeavors. Plus, Montgomery showed the Bears offense doesn’t have to be humming to get some solid production. And I kind of liked the way a couple of the kids on the line performed.