NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Well, shoot. I was ready to make a stand with Watson in this tough matchup with the Colts. And then ﻿Will Fuller﻿ was suspended. Which is a huge bummer because Fuller was having an amazing season. But if you were going to have a walk-off performance, might as well have been the Lions game on Thanksgiving. I thought about taking the coward's way out and just removing Watson from this piece and having you figure it out. But that’s not what we do here. I might make dumb wrestling analogies, but I won’t leave you hanging. A quick look at the numbers shows that Watson was better with Fuller. Which is not a surprise. It’s like saying wrestlers somehow have the best matches of their careers when they are wrestling against guys like Bryan Danielson. Watson averaged 24.27 fantasy points with Fuller last year. And 22.74 without him. So a drop, yes. But not significant. It’s like if Kevin Owens got his match switched from Danielson to El Generico. Like, it’s still going to be pretty good, right? Watson was right around 300 passing yards against the Colts last year, so I’m comfortable dialing him up in this one, too. Let’s just hope for some extra love for ﻿Duke Johnson﻿ as a receiver out of the backfield. Dude, I should add him to my RB start list.