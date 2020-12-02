NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Gesicki scored a touchdown. Which is the kind of like getting into a line at the grocery store and then watching all of the other lines move swiftly, while the person in front of you is looking for their loyalty club card. It’s your phone number! Use mine if you have to! So that was good if you were starting him. But he was targeted five times. He caught two passes. He’s even got a great matchup against the Bengals this week. I’m just not sure I can trust him again. But it’s the Bengals. I might have to do just that. No, no. I’m out. I can’t do it. I won’t be chasing those points.