NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Published: Dec 02, 2020 at 11:27 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Darren Waller
Darren Waller
Las Vegas Raiders · TE
New York Jets
New York Jets
2020 · 0-11-0

Well, I made fun of you for buying into the “good one week, bad the other” trend that had developed with Waller. I might have even called you names. But turns out, Waller had a bad game as the trend would have predicted. And now I hate my life because you’re all jumping back on this week, too. Jokes on you, because the Jets have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. When Waller hits this week it’s because of the matchup and opportunity, not some random trend. Although I believe there’s going to be no convincing you to start him the following week.

T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Detroit Lions · TE
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2020 · 5-6-0

The Bears have been getting beat by tight ends this season. They have given up the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. Last week it was all-stars ﻿Marcedes Lewis﻿ and ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ who got into the end zone. That was fun. Can’t wait for the Bears to offer Lewis a five-year contract next season. Just kidding, Theo Epstein would never. But we’re supposed to be talking about Hockenson here. He’s been great. Double-digit points in five of his last six.

Evan Engram
Evan Engram
New York Giants · TE
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2020 · 8-3-0

Engram had his breakout game. Finally. He had 129 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. Engram led the Giants with nine targets in the game. In fact, he’s had at least nine targets in four of his last five games. Not a surprise, he’s had double-digit points in four of his last five. His 25% target share since Week 7 has been the second-most among tight ends since that time.

Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry
Los Angeles Chargers · TE
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2020 · 5-6-0

Damn dude, Henry had seven receptions last week against the Bills and finished with 13.7 fantasy points. And honestly, we’ve been looking for him to be a productive player when he’s not getting into the end zone. His 10 targets were a season-high. I expect him to maintain that production this week against the Patriots. I know, not the best, as the Patriots have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. That’s great. I’m still starting Henry.

Dallas Goedert
Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles · TE
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020 · 8-3-0

Find somebody who looks at you the way ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ looks at his tight ends, seeing that the embattled quarterback has attempted more passes to tight ends than any other quarterback in the league. At some point, it feels like they are going with ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿. I mean, they shouldn’t. I don’t think it’s entirely Wentz’s fault. But let’s dial up Goedert, who has seen his points increase in four consecutive games. And even when ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ returns, the Eagles run so much 12 personnel, it’s not going to make much of a difference.

Eric Ebron
Eric Ebron
Pittsburgh Steelers · TE
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2020 · 4-7-0

When you take Gronk away from the available tight ends for the week, it’s kind of like when you have a Challenge without Johnny Bananas. Which they are totally doing this season. But you can’t blame him after he just set a milestone. That notwithstanding, when looking for tight ends outside of the normal starters, I’m looking for the guy who gets targeted in the red zone a lot. That’s what Ebron has done this season, despite the Steelers having one of the best trios of receivers in the league.

Sit 'em

Logan Thomas
Logan Thomas
Washington Football Team · TE
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2020 · 10-0-0

Thomas had a great game against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and it was like, finally. I had been waiting for that, dude. But that was a matchup thing. The Cowboys defense is, well, the Cowboys defense. Thomas has the Steelers this week. The Steelers entered Week 12 allowing the fewest fantasy points to tight ends. I’m also writing this before the Steelers WEDNESDAY game. I expect that stat to hold up unless something crazy happens.

Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki
Miami Dolphins · TE
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2020 · 2-8-1

Gesicki scored a touchdown. Which is the kind of like getting into a line at the grocery store and then watching all of the other lines move swiftly, while the person in front of you is looking for their loyalty club card. It’s your phone number! Use mine if you have to! So that was good if you were starting him. But he was targeted five times. He caught two passes. He’s even got a great matchup against the Bengals this week. I’m just not sure I can trust him again. But it’s the Bengals. I might have to do just that. No, no. I’m out. I can’t do it. I won’t be chasing those points.

Tyler Higbee
Tyler Higbee
Los Angeles Rams · TE
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020 · 6-5-0

The Rams tight ends are a nightmare. I mean, I’m sure they are nice people. Their production has been awful. I mean, it’s one thing when you’re trying to figure out who to start between ﻿﻿Robert Woods﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Cooper Kupp﻿﻿. Higbee and ﻿﻿Gerald Everett﻿﻿ are the low-end version of that.

Jimmy Graham
Jimmy Graham
Chicago Bears · TE
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020 · 4-7-0

Again, I’m looking forward to some pride on the Bears offense this week. But unless pride can make ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ throw some accurate passes, I’m not sure how much that is going to help this week. There are better options out there. Like just about every other fantasy tight end.

