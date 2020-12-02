NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses

Just wanted to check back in with you, just in case you’ve been using the Browns over the past couple of weeks. Now would be the right time to move them out of your lineup. Actually, just before last week would have been the time to do that. I mean, why would you think it was a good idea to stream the Browns against ﻿﻿Mike Glennon﻿﻿? But the Titans have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to defenses this year. I will tell you, if you have some space on your roster, you might want to keep the Browns on the bench. Their playoff schedule includes the Giants and the Jets! DON’T DROP THE BROWNS. JUST BENCH THEM.