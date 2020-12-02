NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
Welp, as a Bears fan I can commiserate with Eagles fans. Because I’m starting to believe both franchises have come to regret moving up to the second overall pick to select a quarterback. Maybe the Packers will have a bit of a setback after celebrating their Super Bowl win (Lord knows they don’t do that in February). Still, this is an excellent option. And if you would have told me at the beginning of the year that we would be picking up DSTs to play against the Eagles, I wouldn’t have believed you.
This is why you need to look ahead. Because if you picked up the Dolphins last week because they were playing the Jets (and honestly, playing them against the Broncos the week before that wasn’t terrible, either), you’ve got another banger waiting for you here. The Dolphins recorded three sacks last week against the Jets and I would be shocked if they don’t match or exceed that total this week. I mean, not shocked. It’s 2020. The Bengals could win this game by 20 and it would seem normal.
And here’s another team that we told you to pick up last week. The Seahawks ended up with nine points, which was pretty good. The have a really nice matchup this week against the Giants who have the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing DSTs this season. The next two games are against the Jets and Washington Football Team for the first two weeks of the playoffs.
I’m putting a lot of faith in the Bears showing up this week against the Lions, a team they have traditionally handled. Having Akiem Hicks return is crucial for this, I should point out. But the Bears have averaged 8.2 fantasy points per game against them in their last five, though it’s fair to point out that eight points against them in Week 10 of last year was the highest total of the past three games. The good news is the Lions have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to defenses in the last four weeks.
Sit 'em
Just wanted to check back in with you, just in case you’ve been using the Browns over the past couple of weeks. Now would be the right time to move them out of your lineup. Actually, just before last week would have been the time to do that. I mean, why would you think it was a good idea to stream the Browns against Mike Glennon? But the Titans have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to defenses this year. I will tell you, if you have some space on your roster, you might want to keep the Browns on the bench. Their playoff schedule includes the Giants and the Jets! DON’T DROP THE BROWNS. JUST BENCH THEM.
Again, it seems like a great idea to stream against my guys down in Duval County. It just doesn’t always work out. Like the Browns. Glennon on the road does seem like a really good idea. I love that. And maybe if you are out of options, the Vikings aren’t terrible. But I really believe the Jaguars are going to score some points, so consider the Vikings a lower-end stream. I’d rather pick up the Packers or Bears this week. If you can. Otherwise the Vikings are fine.
Love the Football Team and its front four. You watch out. This is going to be the hot pick to win the NFC East next season. Its best performances, however, have come against the Cowboys (twice) and the Bengals. I mean, FT didn’t even score a point against the Lions. Plus, and maybe I should have led this with this because it seems relevant, the Steelers have allowed the fewest points to opposing defenses this year.
The Falcons had the highest total of any DST this season when they scored 28 fantasy points against the Las Vegas Raiders. None of you started them last week. And there is no reason to pick them up this week, either. And for the record, I love that Raheem Morris is given this opportunity and I hope the Falcons just go ahead and make this switch permanently. He’s ready for this chance.