NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Running backs

I will admit: You can sign me up as a doubter that the Panthers' running attack will be better without Christian McCaffrey. I was a doubter going into Week 7, and I am a doubter for the rest of the season. But in Week 8, you can go ahead and plug Foreman into your lineup. Last week, he played 54% of the snaps, finishing with 15 carries and two targets and going for 145 yards. Chuba Hubbard also had a good game, but he is dealing with an ankle injury. Whether it will require him to sit is still up in the air, but it could only lead to more work for Foreman. In the past month, the Falcons have allowed 31.1 fantasy PPG to RBs, the third-most in that span. This is a game where the Panthers could once again be playing with a lead, especially after how well P.J. Walker played last week. This game also has the potential to just be a total run-fest on both sides. This is a week where you can elevate Foreman into your starting lineup. If he has another good game, you can try to sell high.