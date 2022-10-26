NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight ends

I just can’t do it anymore. I am sorry Pitts, it's not you, it's your head coach. Last week, I had Pitts as a start because I thought it would be a game script that led the Falcons to have to throw more. And it was, as they trailed for all but two minutes of the game, and all but 10 minutes was by less than two scores. And still, Marcus Mariota threw the ball just 13 times and completed eight passes. Pitts saw five targets, but finished with just three catches and 9 yards. He had a target from the 1-yard line but was too short to reach the goal line. Head coach Arthur Smith clearly doesn’t trust Mariota to throw much, which sadly means that we cannot trust Pitts in fantasy. Maybe rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder can come in and save the day at some point, but for now, Pitts is a sit.