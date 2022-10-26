NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Hockenson has not lived up to our expectations this year other than that one huge game where he went for nearly 40 fantasy points. He has more yards in that game than he does in all his other games this season combined. However, he sees enough weekly volume and has scored 8.8 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, which is enough to keep him in play weekly at the tight end position. Especially this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed 15.5 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the sixth-most in the NFL this season. It's especially good for Hockenson if Miami jumps out to an early lead, which is certainly possible given its gamebreakers.
Engram has seen at least six targets in three straight games. He has scored at least nine fantasy points in each of those games, including twice reaching double-figures. I know that doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but it’s enough to make him a top-10 tight end in two of those weeks. The Broncos are especially tough on receivers, but have been in the middle of the pack against tight ends. That could lead to some added volume going Engram’s way. The weekly volume is enough to keep him in play at the tight end position.
Johnson was a start last week and he came through, catching all five of his targets for 32 yards and two touchdowns. It was good for 20.2 fantasy points, enough to make him the second-best fantasy tight end of the week. That was after he saw six targets and scored 8.1 fantasy points the week prior. Johnson has played around 75 percent of the snaps in each of those games. He has been used more as the Saints' receivers remain banged up. He gets another favorable matchup this week against the Raiders, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends (16.6), which includes six touchdowns and is tied for the most in the league with the team that Johnson just got twice last week, the Cardinals.
Now this is mostly about the matchup, but Smith has topped eight fantasy points in two straight and in three of his last five weeks. He's seeing around four to six targets most weeks, but has seen as many as eight in a game. Smith has talent, but again, this is mostly about the matchup. The Cardinals have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG (20.5), most catches (51), second-most yards (539) and tied for the most touchdowns (six) to tight ends this season. And before you call me crazy, I had Juwan Johnson as a start last week and that worked out! Smith is a streaming option in a great matchup at a weak position this week.
Sit 'Em
I just can’t do it anymore. I am sorry Pitts, it's not you, it's your head coach. Last week, I had Pitts as a start because I thought it would be a game script that led the Falcons to have to throw more. And it was, as they trailed for all but two minutes of the game, and all but 10 minutes was by less than two scores. And still, Marcus Mariota threw the ball just 13 times and completed eight passes. Pitts saw five targets, but finished with just three catches and 9 yards. He had a target from the 1-yard line but was too short to reach the goal line. Head coach Arthur Smith clearly doesn’t trust Mariota to throw much, which sadly means that we cannot trust Pitts in fantasy. Maybe rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder can come in and save the day at some point, but for now, Pitts is a sit.
Knox caught his first touchdown of the year against the Chiefs before the bye week, but he saw just three targets in that game. And that is the problem with Knox. He has more than five targets in just one game all year and has been held in single-digits in every game except the one he caught the touchdown in. He is low-volume and touchdown dependent on a team whose quarterback throws to his receivers more than most. This is a week to sit Knox, as the Packers have allowed just 6.1 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the second-fewest in the NFL. Green Bay has not yet allowed a touchdown to a tight end. Go in another direction this week.
Tonyan saw 12 targets two weeks ago and followed it up with just four last week, catching three for 32 yards. It's a random feature in this Packers offense that we have seen happen multiple times this season, where a player will see a sudden spike in targets only to go back to regular the following week. The floor is entirely too low to start Tonyan in an ordinary week. But especially this week against the Bills, who have held all tight ends not named Travis Kelce in check.
Conklin was a TE1 with Joe Flacco, but with Zach Wilson he has yet to reach double figures. In the past three weeks combined, he has less than 10 fantasy points. Yeah, it 's been a rough go for Conklin as of late. There has been too little volume and production to trust Conklin in this new-look Jets offense. Go in another direction this week.