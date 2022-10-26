NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Intro

The fantasy football regular season is halfway over. That means different things to different managers. At this point in the season, if you are clearly in contention, you should already be thinking about positioning your team for the stretch run. Part of that involves trying to buy low on players. They don't necessarily have to be struggling players. It could also be a player who fantasy managers might not have time to wait on. One example would be flipping your RB1 for Christian McCaffrey if the CMC manager is sitting with a losing record and does not have the patience to wait for him to get acclimated in his new offense.

That brings me to what to do for those managers who have been struggling in the first half of the season. If you are sitting at 3-4, you still have some time, but you need to be honest with yourself. If you are not putting up many points, you need to try to shake things up through trades. However, if you are 2-5 or worse, you are running out of time. You need to get productive players, and quick. That could mean trading a player on a bye week for one who has already had theirs. That could mean selling a struggling player at a discount like Kyle Pitts or D.J. Moore or even trading for a player who has not lived up to expectations, but you think will turn it around -- someone like Chris Godwin, Michael Gallup or Najee Harris comes to mind. None of those moves are guarantees to turn your season around, but it is better to be proactive to try to save your season while you still can than it is to just go down with the ship.