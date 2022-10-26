NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

McPherson has scored at least eight fantasy points in all but two games this season. He has yet to have a real blow-up game so far, but there is always potential with the Bengals kicker. He has an especially good matchup this week against the Browns, who have allowed 9.1 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fifth-most in the NFL. Plus, he goes on Monday Night Football, so you will feel like you are in your fantasy matchup all week long!