NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Gano has now scored eight fantasy points or more in every game but one since Week 2. You do not have to worry about the Giants leaving points on the field and going for it often. They let Gano kick, which is a good thing for fantasy. Especially this week against a team like Seattle, which has allowed 8.9 fantasy PPG to kickers, the seventh-most in the NFL.
McPherson has scored at least eight fantasy points in all but two games this season. He has yet to have a real blow-up game so far, but there is always potential with the Bengals kicker. He has an especially good matchup this week against the Browns, who have allowed 9.1 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fifth-most in the NFL. Plus, he goes on Monday Night Football, so you will feel like you are in your fantasy matchup all week long!
The Lions have allowed a ton of production to all positions this season and kickers are no exception. The Lions have allowed 8.3 fantasy PPG to kickers (ninth-most in the NFL) thus far. Sanders has been up and down, but he is coming off his best game of the year and is in a matchup in which his team can score a lot of points. He is a streaming option in a strong matchup this week.
Joseph has been very up and down this season, but he is worth a flier this week against the Cardinals. The red birds have allowed 9.57 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fourth-most in the NFL. Plus, with their defense playing a little better as of late, it could lead to some more potential field goal opportunities for the Vikings kicker.
Sit 'Em
Boswell has scored four fantasy points or fewer in two of his past three games. This week, the Steelers face an Eagles defense that has been tough all around, including against kickers. On the year, kickers are averaging just 3.17 fantasy PPG versus Philly, which is the fewest in the NFL.
Gay has yet to reach double-digit fantasy points in a game this season. Do not expect that to change this week against the Niners, who have allowed just 5.0 fantasy PPG to kickers, the second-fewest in the NFL. The floor and ceiling are both too low to trust him in this matchup.
The Jaguars have limited kickers to just 5.86 fantasy PPG, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Plus, given the Broncos' offensive struggles this year, it is possible McManus does not get many opportunities this Sunday in London. He scored just three fantasy points last week and has single digits in three of his last four. I would go in another direction.
Surprise, surprise, another Packer on the list. But when you have a struggling offense against one of the better defenses in the league, it leads to a lot of sits. That is what you should do with Crosby this week. The Bills have allowed just 5.5 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.