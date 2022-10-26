NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Quarterbacks

It’s been a rough go for the G.O.A.T., a.k.a. the Pharaoh. It's easy to blame his troubles on the offensive line and they certainly deserve some of the blame. Brady currently has just 2.43 seconds to throw, the fewest in the NFL. However, part of that is by design because even in the past two seasons, Brady would get rid of the ball quickly. His 3.3% sack rate is tied for the highest since he has been a Buc, but his 17% pressured rate is much lower than it was in 2020 (26%). Teams are able to get to Brady without throwing as much at him. But Brady is not without blame here, as well. It’s weird because we have never seen Brady struggle for an extended period of time, and even him struggling is having the best TD-to-INT rate in the NFL. Still, just eight touchdowns through seven weeks is a problem.





Part of what is plaguing Brady is the lack of the deep ball in this offense. His air yards per throw is down to 6.6, after being 7.4 or higher in his two previous seasons in Tampa Bay. His completion percentage on passes of 20-plus air yards is just 29.6% after being 34.8% or higher the previous two seasons. That is with his expected completion percentage on those throws being 36.5%, his highest as a Buc. He has just one touchdown on long balls this season. The Bucs do have as many drops on those passes as they did in the past two years -- looking at you Mike Evans, who dropped a wide-open, near-70-yard touchdown this week. Brady is still on par with the past two years when it comes to short and intermediate passes. Perhaps the offensive line is fully responsible for the struggles on the deep ball. Perhaps it is the new system with the change in head coach, or perhaps, at 45 years old, we are starting to see the first signs of decline from Brady. Either way, it has led Brady to topping 15 fantasy points just twice this season. Next up he faces the Ravens, who have been getting better and better in terms of their play against opposing QBs. With only two teams on bye, you can get away from the G.O.A.T. until he shows signs of bouncing back.