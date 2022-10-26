NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Davis has had three big games and two disappointing ones. It's worth noting that both of the latter were weird weather games when he was returning from an ankle injury. But that aside, Davis brings a very high ceiling each week. He is third in the NFL in air yards per target (16.4). He is a clear deep threat for Josh Allen. And while the Packers haven’t given up a ton of deep catches this season, that is largely because they have not been tested. They will be tested this week by Allen and Davis. This season, the Packers have allowed four of 10 passes of 20-plus air yards to be completed. Green Bay's 16.3 yards per attempt on those passes is the eighth-highest in the NFL. Plus, you can expect a lot of Jaire Alexander on Stefon Diggs. It may be a tough matchup on paper, but the upside is too high to sit Davis.
Smith was on bye, but do not forget how good he'd been before that. He has scored over 15 fantasy points in four of his previous five games. Smith has seen at least 11 targets in two of his last four games. He also has already shown us that he has a high ceiling as Philly’s best downfield threat. That should lead to good things this week against the Steelers, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to receivers (43.7). Smith is in play this week.
The Buccaneers' struggles have hurt Tom Brady’s fantasy outlook, but it has helped the receivers as they have to throw more. Godwin has seen 25 targets in his last two games and double-digits in three out of four. He has scored between 11.5 and 15.5 fantasy points in each of his last four games. Godwin is seeing huge volume each week and has shown he has a very safe floor. But there is more upside as he is further removed from his knee surgery and with the potential that Brady and the passing game can get right. But even if they can’t, a healthy Godwin brings a higher ceiling than that on that sort of volume. Godwin is in play this week against a Ravens secondary that has been improving, but can still be thrown against.
Cooks has been having a disappointing season. He has broken double-digits just twice all year. But if there was ever a week to give him a go, it's this one. Nico Collins left last week's game with a groin injury, meaning that more volume could go Cooks' way. Plus, the Titans have struggled against receivers all season long. This season, Tennessee has allowed 43.6 fantasy PPG, the third-most in the NFL. In the past month, the number is 42.5, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. Basically, the Titans have been passed on all season long. Cooks is worth taking a shot on in a good matchup this week.
Sit 'Em
Sutton was the winner of the Cardio King of the Week on Fantasy Live! However, I am willing to risk it and still have Sutton as a sit against Jacksonville. Sutton has just five receptions for 37 yards in the past two weeks. After scoring double-digit fantasy points in his first five games, Sutton has now been held under six in the last two games. Russell Wilson's status remains up in the air, and even if he plays, he remains banged up. Plus, last week when Wilson was ruled out, Sutton’s projection on the NFL Fantasy App actually went up. Yikes. Due to volume, Sutton is not a must-sit for those in deeper leagues, but if you have another option you can trust, go in that direction.
Bateman has not reached double-digit fantasy points since Week 2. He has just two games all year with more than five targets and his season high is seven. Early in the season, he was able to remain fantasy-relevant by catching long touchdowns, but we all know that is not sustainable each week. Why Lamar Jackson and the Ravens aren’t using Bateman more in the short-to-intermediate game is a question. He has the ability to win all over. But until we see more consistent volume go his way, he should be benched. The Bucs have been middle of the pack against receivers, but this is more about the usage, or lack thereof, that has been going Bateman’s way. Do not drop him (as I argued on "Dropped" on Fantasy Live), but do not start him either.
Doubs did not leave the field in Week 7. Unfortunately, he did not score a fantasy point either. He saw four targets and was not able to reel any of them in. Doubs has now been held to single-digit fantasy points in five of seven games, including the last three weeks. Aaron Rodgers has struggled on his placement, but there has been no deep ball element in this offense. I went in depth on that in the QB section of this article, but it has hurt Doubs and all of the Packers' receivers. Allen Lazard is up in the air, which could mean more targets, but it also means more defensive attention. That is not what you want when you face the Bills, who have allowed 30.7 fantasy PPG to receivers, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. There are plenty of reasons to avoid the Packers' passing attack -- the matchup is just one of them.
Gallup was looking healthy just in time to have Dak Prescott return -- and then he finished with two targets and no catches. Yup, a big ol’ donut. Gallup has not yet reached 50 yards in a game this season as he continues to work his way back from ACL surgery in January. Until he shows us that he is fully healthy and earning consistent volume, there is no reason to start Gallup, especially against a Bears defense that has been strong against the pass and struggled against the run. This week's attack could look very similar to last week for Dallas, which is relying on the running backs more than the passing game.