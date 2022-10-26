NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide receivers

Doubs did not leave the field in Week 7. Unfortunately, he did not score a fantasy point either. He saw four targets and was not able to reel any of them in. Doubs has now been held to single-digit fantasy points in five of seven games, including the last three weeks. Aaron Rodgers has struggled on his placement, but there has been no deep ball element in this offense. I went in depth on that in the QB section of this article, but it has hurt Doubs and all of the Packers' receivers. Allen Lazard is up in the air, which could mean more targets, but it also means more defensive attention. That is not what you want when you face the Bills, who have allowed 30.7 fantasy PPG to receivers, the ninth-fewest in the NFL. There are plenty of reasons to avoid the Packers' passing attack -- the matchup is just one of them.