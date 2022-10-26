NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

The Cardinals are coming off a big fantasy day where they had two pick-sixes and went for 17 fantasy points on Thursday Night Football. With all eyes on that game, some of you reading might be thinking about starting the Cardinals this week. I would advise against that. They have been playing better on defense as of late, but the Vikings have not been a favorable matchup. So far this season, they have allowed just 4.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. If the Cards have another big day, then we will be able to trust them. But this week, I would go with a different streaming option.