NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The 49ers defense, which has scored the third-most fantasy points this season, has struggled the past two weeks. In that span, it scored just three combined fantasy points. Yeah, that is not great. But the Niners are getting healthy again and will not be playing the Chiefs every week. This week, they face the Rams. When they played Los Angeles in Week 4, all they did was go off for 21 fantasy points. The Rams have been the best matchup for opposing defenses, allowing 13.3 fantasy PPG to the position. The Niners are a must-start defense this week.
There was once a time when you wouldn’t think about starting a defense against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. But Father Time comes for us all and Green Bay just is not the same team it was a year or two ago. So far this season, the Packers have allowed 8.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, which is the 10th-most in the NFL. Plus, despite having its bye, the Bills' defense still has the second-most on the season. The Bills have averaged nearly 12 points per game, the most in the NFL. Start them against the reigning MVP this week.
The Commanders have allowed 9.29 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the sixth-most in the NFL. This past week, they allowed nine fantasy points to the Green Bay Packers, which included giving up a pick-six. Taylor Heinicke did throw 15 interceptions as the starter for Washington last season. The Commanders have had turnover issues regardless of the QB this season. The Colts' defense is in play this week.
The Saints have allowed 10.14 fantasy PPG this season, the fourth-most in the NFL. We have seen them allow multiple blow-up games to opposing defenses, as the Bucs had a 26-point game against them. In Week 6, the Cardinals went for two pick-sixes and finished with 17 fantasy points. The Saints are tied for the most interceptions thrown this season and have lost the most fumbles. That many turnovers always leads to a chance for a big day. That makes the Raiders a streaming option this week.
Sit 'Em
The Packers' defense has a lot of talent, but it has not lived up to the lofty expectations placed on it so far this season. But regardless of the defense, it's never smart to start a fantasy defense against Josh Allen and the Bills. On the season, defenses have averaged just 3.5 fantasy PPG against Buffalo, the second-fewest in the NFL. Get away from the Packers' defense this week.
The Buccaneers' defense is one that you typically start in fantasy football. But it has been struggling as of late. The Bucs have scored six fantasy points or fewer in every game since Week 3, which includes scoring three fantasy points or less in three of the past four games. Plus, they face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on a short week now. Defenses against the Ravens have averaged just 3.9 fantasy PPG, the third-fewest in the NFL. Go in another direction this week.
The Cardinals are coming off a big fantasy day where they had two pick-sixes and went for 17 fantasy points on Thursday Night Football. With all eyes on that game, some of you reading might be thinking about starting the Cardinals this week. I would advise against that. They have been playing better on defense as of late, but the Vikings have not been a favorable matchup. So far this season, they have allowed just 4.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. If the Cards have another big day, then we will be able to trust them. But this week, I would go with a different streaming option.
The Steelers have a history of being one of the best defenses in the NFL. But that has not been the case this year, at least without T.J. Watt. The Steelers have scored five fantasy points or less in every game since Week 2. They have just four fantasy points in their last three weeks combined. Now they face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, who have allowed just 4.3 fantasy PPG to defenses, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Stay far away from the Steelers in this one.