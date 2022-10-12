NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

Davis did his best Randy Moss impression on Sunday, when he caught three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 32.1 fantasy points, enough to make him the best at the position in Week 5. It was a huge breakout game after a down two weeks, which was partially due to weather. In Week 3 against Miami in extreme heat, Davis was getting IV's on the sideline. The week after was in the rain in Baltimore, and it clearly impacted Davis, who had a couple drops. But Davis still has the second-most air yards per target in the NFL this season at nearly 27. Given who his QB is and the fact that the Bills offense not only passes at a high rate, but specifically to their receivers, Davis always brings one of the higher ceilings in the game, meaning he should remain in your starting lineups. That is especially true in a game that has the potential to be an absolute score-fest against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed 38.7 fantasy PPG to receivers this season, the seventh-most in the NFL. We also saw Davante Adams burn them not once, but twice on a long touchdown. Fire Davis up this week.