NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Godwin played just 49 percent of the snaps with six targets in Week 5. It was certainly a step back after the big usage he saw in Week 4. But Bucs beat reporter Greg Auman tweeted that Godwin was likely just being limited in the second half as the Bucs had a multiple possession lead for most of it against the Falcons. He finished with just over 12 fantasy points, good enough to keep him in WR3 territory for the week. He has now topped 12 fantasy points in two straight -- an encouraging sign as he works his way back to his old form. It's nice to see him put up reliable numbers, but we all know there is much more upside in Godwin and it's going to burst out very soon. It may even happen this week against the Steelers, who allow the most fantasy PPG to receivers this season (48.8). That includes allowing the most yards and touchdowns to the position. Continue to trust Godwin in your starting lineup.
Davis did his best Randy Moss impression on Sunday, when he caught three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 32.1 fantasy points, enough to make him the best at the position in Week 5. It was a huge breakout game after a down two weeks, which was partially due to weather. In Week 3 against Miami in extreme heat, Davis was getting IV's on the sideline. The week after was in the rain in Baltimore, and it clearly impacted Davis, who had a couple drops. But Davis still has the second-most air yards per target in the NFL this season at nearly 27. Given who his QB is and the fact that the Bills offense not only passes at a high rate, but specifically to their receivers, Davis always brings one of the higher ceilings in the game, meaning he should remain in your starting lineups. That is especially true in a game that has the potential to be an absolute score-fest against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed 38.7 fantasy PPG to receivers this season, the seventh-most in the NFL. We also saw Davante Adams burn them not once, but twice on a long touchdown. Fire Davis up this week.
Lockett was a forgotten man in many drafts, going in the double-digit rounds at times. Well, he is having the last laugh as he is currently the WR8 on the season. Lockett had a bad Week 1 and since then has scored over 13 fantasy points every week and over 16 in three of those. He has topped 90 yards in three of his last four games and finally found the end zone, scoring twice in Week 5. He has shown to have both a safe floor and a high ceiling and needs to be viewed like he has in past years. Lockett is a wide receiver who you can get in your starting lineup -- especially against the Cardinals, against whom Lockett has a track record of success. He went for over 200 yards and two scores in two games against Arizona last year. That was nothing compared to 2020, when he had a 200-yard, three-touchdown game. He has six touchdowns in his last four games against them. Start him this week!
Pickens was the Steelers' leading receiver with six catches for 83 yards in Week 5. What is a little concerning is he finished third on the Steelers with eight targets, but the week prior he was Kenny Pickett’s top target in a small sample. We are still learning much about the rookie QB, but one thing that seems clear is that he and Pickens have had a connection early on. Pickens' day could have been even better as he made another remarkable catch that was ruled out of bounds and not challenged (his hand was down!). Pickens is a special athlete, who has flashed future WR1 potential. He brings high upside as a downfield threat, especially since Pickett seems more willing to air it out than Mitchell Trubisky. The Bucs have been middle of the pack against receivers, but this could be another game where the Steelers are chasing points and that likely means more volume for Pickens. He is an upside WR3 who is in play this week.
Sit 'Em
Smith-Schuster was on the injury report leading into Week 5, but still ended up suiting up and seeing a lot of volume. He finished with eight targets for the fourth time this season. With volume like that in this offense, with Patrick Mahomes as his QB, it should be leading to big fantasy production. However, he has been held to single-digits three times this year and yet to reach 14 fantasy points. That is both a low floor and ceiling so far for Smith-Schuster. The volume is great, but until he does much with it, it’s hard to trust him right now. Plus, he faces the Bills this week who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers (29.1). This is not a sit-him-for-anyone type of situation, but if you are debating between him and another option, go in the other direction this week.
London is a very talented rookie who had been very productive early on. But in the past two weeks he has scored just 3.7 and 7.5 fantasy points. That is partially because his snaps and route participation have dwindled. It's certainly a bold strategy of Arthur Smith to willingly take his best players off the field, but he is going with it. It's super frustrating for fantasy managers. Plus, London faces a 49ers defense that, despite being banged up, has still limited receivers to just 29.6 fantasy PPG, the ninth-lowest in the NFL. It's becoming tougher and tougher to trust Smith, Mariota and the Falcons to get the ball to their best playmakers.
Wilson looked like a breakout star in the making at one point earlier this season, but that has not been the case as of late. Wilson has now scored under seven fantasy points in his two games with Zach Wilson. In those two games, he has had a 19 percent target share (tied for the team lead) but a 13 percent air-yard share, fourth on the team. Do not drop Garrett Wilson or anything like that, but until we see him get on the same page with Zach Wilson, he can be benched -- especially against the Packers, who have held receivers to just 29.8 fantasy PPG, just outside the top-10 fewest in the NFL.
Moore is coming off a week with a season-high in yards (59) and faces the team that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to receivers (42.42). You would think that puts Moore in play this week. Nope. Moore is still searching for his first 14-fantasy-point game on the season. There is simply not a safe enough floor or high enough ceiling to warrant starting right now. Until we see otherwise or until Moore is traded, he can be sat in fantasy. If he does take advantage of this matchup and has a big game, try to trade him while his value is up.