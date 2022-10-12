NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Njoku leads all tight ends with 250 yards in the past three weeks. He has seen at least six targets, five catches and 73 yards in each of the last three games. He has been in double-digit fantasy points in two of those games and just under because of a fumble in the other. Njoku is clearly a focal point for Jacoby Brissett and the Browns offense. The Patriots rank middle of the pack against tight ends, but that does not matter. When it comes to the tight end position, all that matters is volume. Njoku has seen plenty of that as of late and has been very productive with it. He has quickly become a tight end you can start each week.
I was going to write about Zach Ertz here, but you should already know to start him by now. Instead, let's have fun and talk about Hill. He finished with 34 fantasy points, throwing for 22 passing yards with a touchdown and adding in 112 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. It was awful to see for those who started Alvin Kamara, but it shows a sky-high ceiling for Hill. He has now scored over 15 fantasy points twice and over eight three times. The issue is, in the other two games combined, he has less than two points. He has absolutely no floor, but a very high ceiling. The thing is he plays tight end. If you have been streaming, you probably know that many tight ends do not bring much of a floor, and no streaming options bring anywhere close to his ceiling. It's not a bad idea to just plug him in if you are tight end-desperate.
Engram is coming off his best game as a member of the Jaguars. He saw a season-high 10 targets and finished with six catches and 69 yards. He now has two games with over eight targets -- the first of which came earlier this season against the Colts. In that game, he caught seven balls for 46 yards. The Colts also have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends (16.2). It’s a player coming off his best game, who played well in this matchup a couple weeks ago and against a defense that struggles against this position. That is enough to make him a streaming option this week for those in need.
Fant played a season-high 60 percent of snaps this past week. He saw five targets, also a season-high, and caught three for 49 yards. It was his best game as a member of the Seahawks. It was also more targets than Will Dissly has seen in a game this season. Fant has been receiving more playing time, making him the preferred option of the two here. He has a favorable matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to tight ends at 19.5 per game. Fant is a deeper streaming option for those in need this week.
Sit 'Em
Schultz is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 5. Prior to that, Schultz had been struggling to make much of an impact in the Cowboys' passing attack the past few weeks. He saw nine targets in Week 1 with Dak Prescott, but since has seen just eight targets in three games with Cooper Rush. He has 18 yards total in those three games and has not had a catch in either of the last two. He should hit the bench this week and until we see any signs of life.
Conklin was a top tight end when Joe Flacco was the Jets QB. But in the past two weeks with Zach Wilson, he has been held to single digits in both games. He did not have a single catch in Week 5. In those two games, he has just an 11 percent target share and 14 percent air-yard share. He was a fun option early in the season, but right now it's too tough to trust him with Wilson -- especially this week against the Packers, who have limited tight ends to just 7.2 fantasy PPG, the sixth-fewest in the NFL.
Henry is coming off his best game of the season, where he caught four of five targets for 54 yards. All of those were season highs. In fact, it’s more yards than he had in the first four games combined. However, the performance came in a great matchup against the Lions in Week 5. After being super touchdown-dependent last year, he has not scored one yet this season. He also faces the Browns, who have allowed just 6.5 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the second-fewest in the NFL. If you need a streaming tight end, he may seem tempting, but the floor is simply far too low to trust Henry.
Alie-Cox followed up his big Week 4 with just one catch for seven yards. Outside of that game, he has been held below five points in every other week and below two points in three games. There is absolutely no floor here. Plus, earlier this year against the Jags, he was limited to one catch for nine yards. He's a touchdown-dependent tight end on an offense that has been struggling to move the ball. Plus, the Jaguars have not allowed a touchdown to a tight end. Jacksonville has given up just 6.7 fantasy PPG to the position, the third-fewest in the NFL. Stay away from Alie-Cox this week.