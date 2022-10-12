NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight ends

I was going to write about Zach Ertz here, but you should already know to start him by now. Instead, let's have fun and talk about Hill. He finished with 34 fantasy points, throwing for 22 passing yards with a touchdown and adding in 112 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. It was awful to see for those who started Alvin Kamara, but it shows a sky-high ceiling for Hill. He has now scored over 15 fantasy points twice and over eight three times. The issue is, in the other two games combined, he has less than two points. He has absolutely no floor, but a very high ceiling. The thing is he plays tight end. If you have been streaming, you probably know that many tight ends do not bring much of a floor, and no streaming options bring anywhere close to his ceiling. It's not a bad idea to just plug him in if you are tight end-desperate.