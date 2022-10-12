NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
This may have sounded crazy last year or even at the start of the season, but no team has been a better matchup for opposing defenses than the Rams. They are allowing an average of 14.2 fantasy PPG. The Rams are currently tied for the league lead in sacks allowed (21) and interceptions thrown (seven). Matthew Stafford and that offense looks broken, but it means that we can stream defenses against them. The Panthers are likely on the waiver wire in a bunch of leagues.
The Colts are the team that is currently tied with the Rams for the most sacks allowed (21) and interceptions thrown (seven) this season. On the season they have allowed the second most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses at 12 per game. Also, they were completely shut out in Week 2 against the Jaguars and allowed this defense to finish with 21 fantasy points that day. They are currently the sixth-best fantasy defense but remain available in over half of NFL.com leagues. That needs to change this week.
Things have officially gone sour in Carolina. The Panthers fired their head coach, their quarterback is in a walking boot and their best players are currently being photoshopped into every other teams uniform as trade rumors swirl. Yeah, its been a rough month. But that means we can capitalize against this offense in fantasy football. The Panthers are already allowing 8.8 fantasy PPG to defenses, the seventh highest in the NFL. Plus, the Rams still have some playmakers on that side of the ball. This is a week to trust their defense in fantasy.
Hey, look at that -- another matchup where you can stream both defenses! The Colts defense struggled in Week 2 against the Jags but are coming off their best performance of the season, scoring 12 fantasy points against the Broncos. This is really though about trying to capitalize on the turnover struggles that have plagued Trevor Lawrence as of late. He has turned the ball over seven times in his last two games after doing so just once in the first three weeks. If you are diving a little deeper for a defense, the Colts are an option for you.
Sit 'Em
The Bills defense is one that you can start pretty much every week even in some of the tougher matchups. But the Chiefs are not just a tough matchup, they are the toughest in the league. So far this season, opposing defenses are averaging just 1.6 fantasy PPG against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It's never a good idea to start a defense against him -- that includes the second-highest scoring fantasy defense on the season. Sit the Bills defense this week.
The Cowboys have been a strong defensive unit and they currently have the fifth-most fantasy points at the position. But they play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles this week. The Eagles have allowed just 4.4 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season. They have taken just seven sacks and turned the ball over twice all year. Plus, they are one of the higher scoring offenses in the game. It’s just not smart to start defense against them. Go in another direction this week.
The Browns seem like a great offense to stream against, and the Pats defense has a history of being one you can trust. But this is purely a trap. So far this season the Browns have allowed just 2.4 fantasy PPG to opposing defense, the second-fewest in the NFL. Brissett has been sacked just five times and they have three turnovers. Their offense may not be pretty, but it doesn’t mean you can just stream defenses against them.
The Bucs are another team that is not wise to start opposing defenses against. On the season, opposing defenses are managing just 4.8 fantasy PPG against them. Tom Brady has thrown just one interception all season and it came back in Week 1. Plus, despite the offensive line, he has not been sacked much this season. The Steelers defense has also been extremely friendly without T.J. Watt. Avoid them in this matchup this week.