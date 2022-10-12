NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Defenses

Hey, look at that -- another matchup where you can stream both defenses! The Colts defense struggled in Week 2 against the Jags but are coming off their best performance of the season, scoring 12 fantasy points against the Broncos. This is really though about trying to capitalize on the turnover struggles that have plagued Trevor Lawrence as of late. He has turned the ball over seven times in his last two games after doing so just once in the first three weeks. If you are diving a little deeper for a defense, the Colts are an option for you.