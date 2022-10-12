NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

It's been a rough start to the season for Harris. As a runner, not much is different for Harris. He remains on par with his 2021 numbers in a lot of metrics such as missed tackles forced per attempt (0.16 this year, 0.19 last), yards before contact per carry (2.7 this year to 3.4 last) and rushes to reach 15-plus MPH (10 percent each year). While all of those were slightly higher last year, he has a higher success rate this season (36 to 35 percent). The biggest thing has been fewer big runs. The number of carries that go for 10-plus yards is down two percent and his top speed right now is down nearly two MPH. Another big part of his struggles has been the lack of pass game usage. He has just 15 targets through five games, good for a nine percent target share. It’s worth noting that his receiving numbers last year were propped up cause of the 19-target game where the Steelers were without their top receivers. Without that game he averaged 4.7 targets per game, which was still an improvement over this year. That was a fear as the Steelers QBs this year are both more mobile than Ben Roethlisberger and more likely to extend a play with their legs rather than just dump it off. I know a lot of this is me trying to figure out and explain what is wrong with Harris but it’s a huge part of why he is a sit. Sure, the Bucs are a very tough matchup against RBs and have been for years. This year, Tampa Bay is allowing the fewest fantasy PPG to the position at just 14.46. That is just further reason to sit your first-round pick this week. But it's worth noting that, because of volume, Harris is not a must-sit, but certainly one if you have other strong options.