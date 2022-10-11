Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is likely to be out multiple games after injuring his hamstring in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Harris is still undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, but the expectation is the fourth-year back will miss time, a source informed of the situation told Pelissero.

The running back played six snaps in Sunday's 29-0 win before exiting due to the injury, earning 11 yards on four carries and catching one pass for one yard.

On the season, Harris has 57 carries for 257 yards and three TDs.