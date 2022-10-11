Around the NFL

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

Published: Oct 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is likely to be out multiple games after injuring his hamstring in Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Harris is still undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, but the expectation is the fourth-year back will miss time, a source informed of the situation told Pelissero.

The running back played six snaps in Sunday's 29-0 win before exiting due to the injury, earning 11 yards on four carries and catching one pass for one yard.

On the season, Harris has 57 carries for 257 yards and three TDs.

With Harris sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson, who galloped for 161 yards on 25 carries Sunday, figures to get the bulk of the workload out of the Pats' backfield in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

Related Content

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

The Eagles face the Cowboys in prime time this coming Sunday, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni knows keeping Micah Parsons away from Jalen Hurts is one of the game's biggest keys.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

After roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight in Week 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflected on a flagged sack by Grady Jarrett as a "long unwelcome hug."

news

Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City, but his players were "all on board."

news

Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win

Travis Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Referee defends roughing the passer flag on Chiefs DL Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was the second NFL player in as many days to have a sack negated on a controversial roughing-the-passer call.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Raiders on Monday

In an instant classic rife with drama, controversy and stupendous individual efforts, it was Mahomes and Co. who hung on for a 30-29 Chiefs win over the Raiders on Monday night.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller exited Monday night with hamstring injury

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out with a hamstring injury Monday night after just six plays against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Week 5 Monday night inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs "Monday Night Football" game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE