NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Murray is a top-five fantasy QB entering Week 6 and it's been mostly good for those who drafted him. Murray has topped 20 fantasy points in three of five games. The two weeks he didn’t go over were against the Rams, who historically give him trouble, and the Eagles, who are one of the better defenses in the league. This week, Murray faces the Seahawks who have allowed over 19 fantasy PPG to QBs, which is just inside the top 10. That is with Jared Goff or Russell Wilson being the best QB they have faced all season. Murray also has a track record of success against Seattle, throwing multiple scores in two of his last three games against the Seahawks. Murray may have let you down last week, but don't get him out of your lineups in Week 6.
Cousins, in classic fashion, has been up and down this season. He has scored over 18 fantasy PPG in three of his games, but has been held under 13 in his other two. The good thing about Cousins is he is predictable. His bad performances came in his toughest matchups of the season against the Eagles and Saints. This week, he has a favorable matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed 22.5 fantasy PPG to QBs, the second-most in the NFL. Miami has allowed the fifth-most passing yards heading into Week 6. Cousins is never a must-start option, but he is a QB that you can trust in favorable matchups, and that is exactly what he has this week. Plus, given the current state of the QB position, you could do much worse than Cousins.
Smith has more fantasy points on the season than Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. He is the very reason why we play the games. Because no one at all thought Smith would be playing as well as he has been. And the best part? It has translated to fantasy success. Smith had a bad Week 2 against a tough Niners defense, but has now scored over 18 PPG in three straights, including over 24 in the past two games. He has one game all year with less than 17 fantasy points. Now, he gets the Cardinals, who have allowed a ton of production to opposing offenses. In total, Arizona has allowed 19.5 fantasy PPG to QBs, which ranks eighth in the NFL. The cherry on top is that he has tunnel vision for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. And just as much as you are trusting Smith in this matchup, you are trusting his playmakers around him. Smith is a QB1 in a strong matchup this week.
Danny Dimes is a streaming option for those in need of a quarterback this week. Jones is low-key a top-15 fantasy QB on the season and has shown to bring a steady floor. But the best part is he has consistently been adding value with his legs. He has rushed for at least 21 yards in every game this season. This week, he faces the Ravens who have allowed 21.99 fantasy PPG to QBs, the fourth-most in the NFL. Baltimore has been thrown on all season and the Giants will likely be forced to throw more than usual to keep up with Lamar Jackson. Jones is not a QB that you play over your studs, but if you are searching for a streaming option or are sick of playing, say, Matthew Stafford, he is an option this week.
Sit 'Em
Stafford won a Super Bowl and then fell off a cliff. Well, hopefully not. But the way he is playing right now is that of a waiver wire QB, let alone one that you should start. On the season, he is the QB26 with fewer points than Matt Ryan, Justin Fields and Baker Mayfield. Yikes. He has topped 11 fantasy points just once and has one touchdown pass in his last three games. On the season, he has five touchdowns to seven interceptions. Stafford and the Rams offense just looks broken right now. He faces the Panthers this week, who have been middle of the pack against QBs, but with their offense in shambles, this could be a classic rock fight (shout out to Patrick Claybon!). I would stay far away from Stafford until he shows signs of life.
Wilson is another struggling starting QB. He has scored single-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games and 11 or fewer in three of his last four. It has not been pretty for Russ, who has just four touchdown passes this season. He underwent an injection to relieve discomfort in his throwing shoulder this past weekend, and while that is something that can hopefully help him on the field, until we see him do it, we need to get away from him. Wilson is fine to stash on your bench and see if he can turn it around, but you do not want him to sink your season. The Chargers are middle of the pack against QBs, but due to Wilson’s recent play, it's best to sit him this week.
Lawrence was off to a great start this season, but the Jaguars QB has really struggled as of late. He has scored just 16 total points in his last two games combined. In those two games, Lawrence has combined for seven turnovers. That was after having just one in the first three games. The Colts have ranked middle of the pack against QBs this season, allowing just 15 fantasy PPG to the position. Lawrence did play well against them earlier this season, throwing two touchdown passes and 235 yards. Last season, in two games against them Lawrence threw for 162 yards and no scores and then had that infamous final game of the season, where he threw for 223 yards and two scores. The ceiling is not high enough and the turnovers have been too big of an issue. He still has upside going forward, but until we see it more consistently, sit him.
If you were searching for a streaming QB, you may have been considering Mariota after he scored 17.98 fantasy points and finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in Week 5. But this week, he faces the 49ers who have put clamps on quarterbacks. The Niners have limited QBs to a league-low 8.91 fantasy PPG and have allowed just two touchdowns compared to four interceptions. Plus, the Falcons are on some weird quest to throw the ball as little as possible to their best players. Mariota does not have enough upside to warrant starting in the toughest matchup for a QB. Sit Mariota and go in another direction if you are streaming this week.