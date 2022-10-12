NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Quarterbacks

Smith has more fantasy points on the season than Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. He is the very reason why we play the games. Because no one at all thought Smith would be playing as well as he has been. And the best part? It has translated to fantasy success. Smith had a bad Week 2 against a tough Niners defense, but has now scored over 18 PPG in three straights, including over 24 in the past two games. He has one game all year with less than 17 fantasy points. Now, he gets the Cardinals, who have allowed a ton of production to opposing offenses. In total, Arizona has allowed 19.5 fantasy PPG to QBs, which ranks eighth in the NFL. The cherry on top is that he has tunnel vision for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. And just as much as you are trusting Smith in this matchup, you are trusting his playmakers around him. Smith is a QB1 in a strong matchup this week.