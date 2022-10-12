NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
McPherson has not had a huge game yet, but he has still been reliable each week and is currently the sixth-best kicker in fantasy. But, his first blowup game could be coming this week as he takes on the Saints, who have allowed 12.4 fantasy PPG to kickers, the second-most in the NFL. Continue to ride with McPherson this week.
This is a matchup between the two teams that allow the most fantasy PPG to opposing kickers. The Bengals lead the NFL in that category at 13 fantasy points per game to the position. After a slow start to the season, Lutz has now topped seven fantasy points in two straight games. He remains widely available and if you are looking for a kicker off the waiver wire, this is a week to stream him.
The Panthers have allowed 9.8 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers this season, the fifth-most in the NFL. Gay is still searching for his first double-digit fantasy point game this season, but this could be the matchup he does it in. The Rams theoretically should be able to move the ball against the Panthers, but their struggles to punch it in could mean more field goal attempts.
Hopkins missed Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury and Taylor Bertolet kicked in his place. Either way this week, you can stream the starting kicker for the Chargers. L.A. faces a Denver team that has allowed 10 fantasy PPG to the position, the fourth-most in the NFL. The Chargers should be able to move the ball against this defense, which should only lead to more opportunities.
Sit 'Em
The Jaguars have been great at limiting kickers this season. So far in 2022, Jacksonville has allowed just 4.4 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the second-fewest in the NFL. Plus, there’s the whole thing about the Colts not scoring a single point the last time both AFC South rivals played against each other. There is not enough safety here to start McLaughlin this week.
Koo has been a kicker mainstay for years. However, this week he faces the 49ers defense that has allowed just 5.0 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the fifth-lowest in the NFL. Koo was held to just one-point last week as the Falcons' offense struggled to move the ball in a tough matchup. That is the fear again this week.
The Vikings have limited kickers to just 6.8 fantasy PPG which is just outside the Top 10 this season. But the real reason to sit Sanders this week is because of the Dolphins QB woes. It could be tough for Miami to consistently move the ball, which could lead to fewer kicking opportunities. I would go in another direction this week.
There was a time where Boswell was a must start fantasy kicker, but the Steelers' offense has made that no longer the case. He was limited to just three fantasy points as rookie QB Kenny Pickett and the Steelers struggled to get much offensive production against the Bills. That could be the case this week against the Bucs defense who have limited kickers to just 4.6 fantasy PPG this season. Grab a different kicker this week.