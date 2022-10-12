NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Intro

It's a great feeling when your fantasy teams do well. But you know what's even better? When your fantasy teams do well and your real-life team pulls off the win. But what about when your favorite team wins, your fantasy teams do well and your baseball team wins to advance to the next playoff round. Well, sadly, I wouldn't know what that last one is like because I am a sad Mets fan who only knows disappointment. But I guess what matters most to you is that my fantasy teams are performing well.

I hope you have enjoyed the start of the season, because things are about to get more challenging. If this was a horror movie, the first five weeks have been the fun part -- but we are about to get the first sight of the villain. Outside of injuries, your starting lineup has been whole for your matchups. That all changes next week when those pesky bye weeks start factoring in. For the first time this season, there will be four teams on bye. The Lions, Raiders, Titans and Texans will all be off next week. Not only does that take some really useful players out of our lineups, but it takes away four defenses that have been favorable to opposing players this season.