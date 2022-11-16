NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

Schultz scored 17.4 fantasy points in Week 10, enough to make him the third-best tight end that week. It was his best game of the season. Schultz is a different player with Dak Prescott. Schultz has averaged 12.2 fantasy PPG with Prescott, scoring more than 13 in three of the four games. His low game with Prescott is 9.9 fantasy points. This is the tight end who people paid up to get in drafts this summer. Ignore what he did with Cooper Rush at QB because it just doesn’t matter as long as Prescott is healthy. Having a floor around double-digit fantasy points is enough to make Schultz a must-start each week. Especially in a matchup like this against the Vikings, who are just outside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to tight ends both on the year and in the last month. This also has the potential to be a high-scoring matchup, which is just another reason to start Schultz.