NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Kittle is coming off a disappointing game in which he caught just one ball for 21 yards, finishing with just 3.1 fantasy points. Prior to that, Kittle had topped 12 fantasy points in three straight with more than 20 in one of those. Kittle is not the same fantasy asset that he was a couple of years ago. He still brings a high ceiling, albeit not nearly as high, but he does come with a low floor now. If we have learned one thing this year, it's that you start tight ends against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed the most fantasy PPG to tight ends at 20.9. They have also allowed the most targets, catches, yards and touchdowns to the position -- and no one is close to them in any but touchdowns. This has the potential to be a big blow up spot for Kittle.
Kmet was a start last week and finished with a season high 23.4 fantasy points, enough to make him the top scoring tight end for Week 10. He also keeps setting new season highs in targets. After seeing six targets in Week 9, he topped it with seven last week. He also had a season high 74 yards. Kmet now has scored a touchdown in three straight games and two touchdowns in each of his last two contests. Kmet is a good, young talent, who many were excited about early on. It took longer than expected to come to fruition, but that was more so about the offense. With the Bears offense ascending -- and Kmet continuing to be a favorite of Justin Fields -- he is certainly in play moving forward at the weakest position in the game. Especially this week in a favorable matchup against the Falcons, who are in the top 10 in terms of fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
Schultz scored 17.4 fantasy points in Week 10, enough to make him the third-best tight end that week. It was his best game of the season. Schultz is a different player with Dak Prescott. Schultz has averaged 12.2 fantasy PPG with Prescott, scoring more than 13 in three of the four games. His low game with Prescott is 9.9 fantasy points. This is the tight end who people paid up to get in drafts this summer. Ignore what he did with Cooper Rush at QB because it just doesn’t matter as long as Prescott is healthy. Having a floor around double-digit fantasy points is enough to make Schultz a must-start each week. Especially in a matchup like this against the Vikings, who are just outside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to tight ends both on the year and in the last month. This also has the potential to be a high-scoring matchup, which is just another reason to start Schultz.
Dulcich put up his first dud this past week, catching just one ball for 11 yards on four targets and scoring 2.1 fantasy points. That was after scoring more than 11 fantasy points in his first three NFL games. He was disappointing last week, but that does not mean you just get away from this week. But I am sure Dulcich will be dropped in some leagues, and that is a gift if you are a tight end-needy manager -- and there are plenty of them. He faces the Raiders, who have allowed 14.7 fantasy PPG, the sixth-most in the NFL. That paired with the fact that Jerry Jeudy is dealing with an injury, which could mean more volume for Dulcich if Jeudy sits. Give Greggy D one more shot this week.
Sit 'Em
Higbee was a start last week, and he came through eight catches for 73 yards, good for 15.3 fantasy points and a top-five tight end finish in Week 10. But I am not going back for more in this matchup against the Saints. They have allowed just 7.82 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the second-fewest in the NFL. That includes just one touchdown to a tight end all season. This is the exact opposite of last week for Higbee. The fact that the Saints have been shutting tight ends down all season plus the Rams' offensive struggles are two reasons to get away from Higbee this week. Oh, and then there’s the fact that defenses will keen in more on Higbee with Cooper Kupp on IR. You may not have another option, but if you do, you can get away from Higbee this week.
We are in Week 10 and Knox still has just one game with more than 10 fantasy points. He is averaging just four targets, three catches and 30 yards per game this season. The floor is low and there hasn’t been the usual ceiling. Plus, he faces the Browns, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends this season (7.8). With it being a good week to get tight ends off the waiver wire, try to get away from Knox this week.
Tonyan had a game with 12 targets, 10 catches and 90 yards back in Week 6. In four games since then he has just 104 yards. Tonyan has single-digit fantasy points in each of those games. This past week he saw just one target. Tonyan is a name fantasy managers know,, so he is an option they consider streaming. But there is no floor here and next to no upside. Stay away.
Henry had a stretch earlier this season when it looked like he was starting to return to his old form. It didn’t last long. He has seven total targets in his last three games combined. In those games he totaled six catches for 84 yards. Yikes. This week he faces the Jets, who have been middle of the pack against tight ends, but who have one of the best defenses in football. Henry has just one catch for 22 yards against them in Week 8. Stay away from him.