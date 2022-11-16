NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running backs

The last time the Jets played the Patriots, it was Robinson’s first game with New York after was traded mid-week, so we will not hold Robinson's lack of production against him. In that game he rushed five times for 17 yards and had one target. In the Jets' next game, he carried the ball 13 times for 48 yards and added five yards and one touchdown on his two catches. Robinson played 40 percent of the snaps in that game. Perhaps he has a larger role coming out of the bye, but so far he has been on the short side of a platoon. He also has mostly been used on the ground. But this is largely about the matchup as well. The Patriots have allowed 17.4 fantasy PPG to running backs this season, the second-fewest in the NFL. That includes just one touchdown on the ground and one through the air. Plus, it is no secret that Bill Belichick is going to look to take away the Jets' run game and make Zach Wilson beat New England. It has been his formula for a long time against young QBs. Robinson is a back splitting time, who has not shown the same explosiveness that he had in prior years and who could have questionable usage in the passing game in one of the toughest matchups a running back could have. I would avoid him in this one.