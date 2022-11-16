NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers

Watson exploded in Week 10 with three touchdowns against the Cowboys. He also hauled in four catches for 104 yards, finishing with just under 33 fantasy points. His eight targets gave him a team-high 42% target share and he also posted a 75% air yard share (162 air yards). Watson gives the Packers downfield speed that they have lacked all season. Watson is not going to put up numbers like this every week, but the upside in this offense is very high. He should continue to see downfield targets from Aaron Rodgers, which is never a bad position for a fantasy receiver to be in. He has the potential to be the Packers' version of Gabe Davis. He is a home run hitter who some weeks will strike out and others will hit big. But, if he is able to see more consistent volume, he could have a safer floor. Watson is a player you could get off the waiver wire at the start of the week and should have in your starting lineup come Thursday. He faces the Titans, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to wide receivers this season (38.5). The Titans have also particularly struggled against deep passes to receivers. On the season, they have allowed 18 pass completions of 20-plus air yards to a receiver, as well as 748 yards -- both are the most in the NFL. No other team has allowed over 600 yards on those passes. The Titans allowed five touchdowns to receivers on deep passes, the second-most in the NFL. Quarterbacks have a 142.1 passer rating when throwing deep passes to receivers against the Titans. Expect Rodgers to try to take some deep shots with his new receiver. Watson brings a high ceiling in this matchup.