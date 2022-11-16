NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

Fields has finished as the top-scoring fantasy QB in two straight weeks now. Last Sunday, Fields scored 39.4 fantasy points, while throwing for 167 yards and two touchdowns and adding 147 yards and two more scores on the ground. He has rushed for more than 300 yards in his last two games combined. Fields now has more than 60 rushing yards in five straight games, with more than 80 in four of them. He has scored a rushing touchdown in four straight games. The rushing ability gives him not only a very safe floor, but it gives him one of the very highest ceilings at the position. Fields is going to win many people their leagues this year and is a must-start QB each and every week because of what he gives you with his legs. Even in tough matchups. But luckily, Fields has the exact opposite of that this week against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to QBs in the past month at 21.2 per game. The Falcons have also been run all over this season, which probably matters even more for Fields. Continue to ride the hot hand.