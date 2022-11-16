NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Fields has finished as the top-scoring fantasy QB in two straight weeks now. Last Sunday, Fields scored 39.4 fantasy points, while throwing for 167 yards and two touchdowns and adding 147 yards and two more scores on the ground. He has rushed for more than 300 yards in his last two games combined. Fields now has more than 60 rushing yards in five straight games, with more than 80 in four of them. He has scored a rushing touchdown in four straight games. The rushing ability gives him not only a very safe floor, but it gives him one of the very highest ceilings at the position. Fields is going to win many people their leagues this year and is a must-start QB each and every week because of what he gives you with his legs. Even in tough matchups. But luckily, Fields has the exact opposite of that this week against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to QBs in the past month at 21.2 per game. The Falcons have also been run all over this season, which probably matters even more for Fields. Continue to ride the hot hand.
Jones finished as a QB1 in Week 10, scoring 18.3 fantasy points. He threw for 197 yards and two scores while adding in 24 rushing yards. Jones has now rushed for 20 or more yards in all but one game this season. He has also topped 18 fantasy points in two of his last three games. Jones has been up and down this season, but this is about the matchup. The Lions have allowed 23.0 fantasy PPG to QBs, the most in the NFL. They have given up a ton of production all season, but their offense can put up points, which just makes opposing offenses have to keep attacking. It’s a tough week for the QB position, but Jones is in play as a streaming option.
Garoppolo scored 15.9 fantasy points on Sunday Night Football against the Chargers. He was helped by a rushing touchdown as well. Jimmy G has sat around 16 and 18 fantasy points in every game since Week 5, which isn’t the highest ceiling but is a safe floor -- and at least he is consistent. Plus, this is about the matchup. Garoppolo played Arizona once last season and threw for 326 yards and two scores against them. Prior to the Rams game, the Cardinals had been allowing 20.9 fantasy PPG to QBs over the last month, which was the sixth-most in that span. They are a defense that gives up a ton of production against an offense that has a bunch of explosive playmakers. This game has the potential for the Niners offense to go off, which means good things for Garoppolo. He is in play as a streaming option this week.
Mariota was a start last week, and while it was anything but pretty, Mariota did enough to score 17.7 fantasy points throwing for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 43 yards. He has rushed for at least 24 yards in every game since Week 5 -- with more than 40 in four of those. That is equivalent to 100 passing yards. He has scored over 17 fantasy points in every game with more than 40 rushing yards. Mariota has a strong chance to eclipse that mark this week against the Bears, who allow a ton of production on the ground. They’ve allowed the most yards on outside runs this season, and Mariota has 221 yards and two touchdowns on those runs this season. He is in play as a streaming option this week due to the matchup and his legs.
Sit 'Em
Carr threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts in Week 10, scoring 17.9 fantasy points. It was a good game for Carr, who still has yet to reach 20 fantasy points this season. This week, he has a much tougher task in the Broncos defense, though it isn’t what it was in Week 4 when Denver's D limited Carr to 11.52 fantasy points on 188 passing yards with zero touchdowns. A season-high 40 rushing yards salvaged his day in that game, but you cannot rely on that happening again. The Broncos have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to QBs in the last month (7.49) and the second-fewest on the year (10.1). Stay away from Carr this week.
Ryan was a surprise starter for the Colts in Week 10, throwing for 222 yards and one touchdown -- and he showed off his wheels rushing for 38 yards and vultured a touchdown away from Jonathan Taylor. In all he scored 22.7 fantasy points. Ryan is a known name and coming off a big game, so fantasy managers might consider streaming him this week. But I would advise against that against a tough Eagles defense. The Eagles have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to QBs both on the season (9.4) and the week (8.3). They are great at getting pressure on an opposing quarterback, and that has been an issue for the Colts all season long. Ryan is the best case for the Colts offense and their fantasy starts in Taylor, Michael Pittman and their blossoming new weapon, Parris Campbell, but this is not the week to get him in your lineup.
Goff ended up leading the Lions to a big come-from-behind victory in Week 10, but it did not translate into a huge fantasy day. Goff finished with just 14.8 fantasy points. It was his fourth time in his last five games scoring under 15 fantasy points. Goff has exploded for a big fantasy output a couple of times this season, but more often than not he is finishing around or below 15 fantasy points. This does not seem like a week when Goff will have one of those blow-up games either. The Giants rank middle of the pack in terms of fantasy PPG allowed to QBs this season, but they are a gritty defense that does not allow a ton of production. They also are fine getting into a run battle, which only helps the clock run by. There are better options available this week.
Dalton has thrown for fewer than 240 passing yards in all but one game this season. He has thrown multiple passing touchdowns just twice -- the same number of multiple-interception games he has on the year. Dalton has just two games all season with more than 11 fantasy points. He scored a season-low 7.06 fantasy points last week with 174 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was throwing more to Alvin Kamara which was a good thing, but even that seemed to have slowed down. Jameis Winston continues to loom and Taysom Hill can steal valuable touches at any point. Also, the Rams defense has been effective against QBs this season. They are in the bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed to the position in 2022, but that drops to just 11.6 fantasy PPG allowed in the past month, the fifth-lowest in the NFL. Do not stream Dalton this week.