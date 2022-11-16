NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Intro

Every season has its own theme that plays out over the course of 18 weeks (well, 17 for fantasy). So far, the theme of the 2022 fantasy season has been how weird the quarterback position has been. Sure there are Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, who have been elite. There are Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray, who are weekly starters with very high ceilings. And that's when things start getting weird.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr were all drafted after that group with the anticipation of being safe QB1s. And they've largely disappointed. Brady and Rodgers may have shown some signs of life, but they've still yet to live up to draft expectations. There's also Justin Herbert, who is too good to bench for most managers, but has been far from what was expected after finishing as the QB2 in 2021.

What else has been strange about the QB position this year is many of the players who are outperforming the names above. Geno Smith has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in eight of 10 games this season and is a top-10 fantasy QB. Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence and Marcus Mariota have been up and down but have proven to be good streaming options in the right matchups. There have been many weeks where one of them was recommended over some of the big names listed above. And then there are the real stories at the quarterback position as of late -- Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa. Talk about burying the lead, right?

Fields continues to get it done with his legs, while all Tagovailoa does is throw for around 300 yards and three touchdowns per game, dropping over 23 fantasy points in three straight games. You can easily make the case for them joining Allen, Mahomes and Hurts in the top-five fantasy QB club. At worst, they are in the top seven with Jackson and Burrow joining that group. This duo is looking primed to win many leagues.