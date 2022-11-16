NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers

McPherson has been a reliable option but one who has not had the highest ceiling this season. This is a chance for him to show off his upside this week against the Steelers, who have allowed 9.7 fantasy PPG to kickers in the past month, the second-most in the NFL. Also, with the Steelers defense getting healthier, there’s the possibility the Bengals offense will move the ball but not punch it in. And with the Steelers offense being what it is, the Bengals are likely to take the points.