NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Carlson scored just two fantasy points last week, but do not blame him. Kicker is an opportunity position and he just didn’t get the chances. He has still scored double-digits in five of his last seven games. This week he gets the Broncos, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to kickers this season (9.2) and in the last month (9.3). Continue to stick with Carlson.
Butker is a great kicker; his one weakness is his offense only scores touchdowns. Butker did miss time, but it's still wild that he has made just two field goals so far this season. But this week he faces the Chargers, who have allowed a league-high 10.7 fantasy PPG to kickers in the past month. This is a week to take a shot on Butker.
McPherson has been a reliable option but one who has not had the highest ceiling this season. This is a chance for him to show off his upside this week against the Steelers, who have allowed 9.7 fantasy PPG to kickers in the past month, the second-most in the NFL. Also, with the Steelers defense getting healthier, there’s the possibility the Bengals offense will move the ball but not punch it in. And with the Steelers offense being what it is, the Bengals are likely to take the points.
Gould has scored double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games, with seven in the other. Those are respectable numbers from a fantasy kicker. Plus, he has a great matchup against Arizona. The Cardinals have allowed 8.3 fantasy PPG to kickers this season, the sixth-most in the NFL. That number is 8.5 in the past month, also the sixth-most. Start Gould this week.
Sit 'Em
York has scored single-digit fantasy points in all but one game since Week 2. He faces the Bills, who have allowed just 6.3 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. Plus, it's that time of the year where the weather becomes a factor in Buffalo. I would avoid York this week.
Koo has scored five fantasy points or fewer in five of his last six games. This week he faces the Bears, who have allowed just 5.9 fantasy PPG to kickers this season, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Plus, with this game having the chance to be a runfest, the clock will keep on ticking, which means fewer possessions. I would get away from Koo this week.
Crosby has scored single-digit fantasy points in every game this season. But his floor has gotten even lower as of late. Since Week 6, he has five fantasy points or fewer in all but one game – with the exception being a seven-point performance. There just isn’t much fantasy production here right now. Plus, the Titans allow just 6.0 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. There are better options out there for you.
The Eagles have allowed 5.4 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the second-fewest in the NFL. But not only that, starting McLaughlin means trusting the Colts offense to successfully move the ball down field against the Eagles defense. I know the Colts looked good last week against the Raiders, but this is a much tougher test. It's not a test that you want to take for fantasy purposes. Get away from McLaughlin this week.